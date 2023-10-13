Taylor Swift's Sweet Moment With Brittany Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Game Hits Different

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

So, how does Donna feel about all the attention surrounding her 34-year-old son's rumored romance with Taylor? "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she shared during the Oct. 6 episode of Got It From My Momma podcast, "because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before."

And while fans can call the relationship what they want, Donna is keeping mum on where Taylor and Travis truly stand. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," the 71-year-old recently told Today. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

