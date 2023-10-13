Taylor Swift's Sweet Moment With Brittany Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Game Hits Different

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were the Kansas City Chiefs' biggest cheer captains after a great play from Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes during the team's Oct. 12 game against Denver Broncos.

It's nice to have a friend in Chiefs Kingdom.

Taylor Swift proved just that on Oct. 12, when she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

After tight end successfully caught a ball thrown by Patrick Mahomes, the pop star was seen celebrating the major play with the quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, inside their luxury suite. Clad in a Balenciaga corset top, black skirt and a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin Andrews' WEAR line, Taylor, 33, hugged the retired soccer player as they cheered on the players.

This was not the first time Taylor and Brittany, 28, played cheer captain for the Chiefs. The two were also in attendance at the team's Oct. 1 match-up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. There, the pair were joined by a slew of celeb football fans, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake LivelySophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and—of course—Travis' mom Donna Kelce.

And being a staple in Chiefs Kingdom, Donna was also at the team's home game on Oct. 12. Before kickoff, Taylor was photographed chatting with the matriarch in their VIP box.

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

So, how does Donna feel about all the attention surrounding her 34-year-old son's rumored romance with Taylor? "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she shared during the Oct. 6 episode of Got It From My Momma podcast, "because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before."

And while fans can call the relationship what they want, Donna is keeping mum on where Taylor and Travis truly stand. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," the 71-year-old recently told Today. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

To see Taylor, Donna and Brittany cheer on the Chiefs, keep scrolling.

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

'Tis the Damn Season for Football

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, at a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Miss., on Oct. 12, 2023 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Squad Up

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also in attendance.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Here for the Boy on the Football Team

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Burning Red

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Got That Red Lip Classic Thing

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

All Hugs

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Old Taylor Can't Come to the Phone Right Now

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

State of Grace

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On the Bleachers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Archer in Arrowhead Stadium

David Eulitt/Getty Images

So He Calls Me Up And He's Like...

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cheer Captain

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Can't Calm Down

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Miss Americana

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Best Day

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Love the Game

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Right Where You Left Her

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kaleidoscope of Loud Heartbeats

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

1, 2, 3, Let's Go!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It's Nice to Have a Friend

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

On Holy Ground

