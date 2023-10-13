Taylor Swift's Sweet Moment With Brittany Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Game Hits Different

It's nice to have a friend in Chiefs Kingdom.
Taylor Swift proved just that on Oct. 12, when she watched Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
After tight end successfully caught a ball thrown by Patrick Mahomes, the pop star was seen celebrating the major play with the quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, inside their luxury suite. Clad in a Balenciaga corset top, black skirt and a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin Andrews' WEAR line, Taylor, 33, hugged the retired soccer player as they cheered on the players.
This was not the first time Taylor and Brittany, 28, played cheer captain for the Chiefs. The two were also in attendance at the team's Oct. 1 match-up against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. There, the pair were joined by a slew of celeb football fans, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and—of course—Travis' mom Donna Kelce.
And being a staple in Chiefs Kingdom, Donna was also at the team's home game on Oct. 12. Before kickoff, Taylor was photographed chatting with the matriarch in their VIP box.
So, how does Donna feel about all the attention surrounding her 34-year-old son's rumored romance with Taylor? "I feel like I'm in an alternate universe," she shared during the Oct. 6 episode of Got It From My Momma podcast, "because it's something that I've never been involved with ever before."
And while fans can call the relationship what they want, Donna is keeping mum on where Taylor and Travis truly stand. "It's fairly new, so I don't like to talk about it," the 71-year-old recently told Today. "It's just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her and it's just another thing that's amped up my life."
