Taylor Swift Is Cheer Captain at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift is not on her own, kid.
Returning to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to cheer on Travis Kelce, the pop superstar was joined by the NFL star's mom, Donna Kelce, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12.
Rocking a Chiefs jacket from Erin Andrews' WEAR line, a black Balenciaga corset top, matching skirt and the red lip classic thing that Swifties like, Taylor sat at a luxury box with the matriarch during the kickoff. At one point in the game, the two were seen sharing a laugh together, with Taylor leaning over to whisper in Donna's ear.
The "Anti-Hero" singer also took some time out to snap photos with a fan before returning to her seat.
The outing marked Taylor's third appearance at a Chiefs game in recent weeks. The 33-year-old was first spotted playing cheer captain on the bleachers on Sept. 24, when she attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears. A week later, she brought along her star-studded squad—including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner—to watch Travis and his teammates play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
And though Travis, 34, does believe that the NFL can be a little more delicate with their coverage of Taylor at his games, he's been handling the buzz around their rumored romance with a state of grace.
"As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world," the athlete said during an Oct. 6 press conference. "You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."
He added, "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused."
To see Taylor at Travis' latest Chiefs game, keep reading.