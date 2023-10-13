Taylor Swift Is Cheer Captain at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game

Watch : Travis Kelce "Can’t Be Mad" At Taylor Swift Attention

Taylor Swift is not on her own, kid.

Returning to Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to cheer on Travis Kelce, the pop superstar was joined by the NFL star's mom, Donna Kelce, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12.

Rocking a Chiefs jacket from Erin Andrews' WEAR line, a black Balenciaga corset top, matching skirt and the red lip classic thing that Swifties like, Taylor sat at a luxury box with the matriarch during the kickoff. At one point in the game, the two were seen sharing a laugh together, with Taylor leaning over to whisper in Donna's ear.

The "Anti-Hero" singer also took some time out to snap photos with a fan before returning to her seat.

The outing marked Taylor's third appearance at a Chiefs game in recent weeks. The 33-year-old was first spotted playing cheer captain on the bleachers on Sept. 24, when she attended the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears. A week later, she brought along her star-studded squad—including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Sophie Turner—to watch Travis and his teammates play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.