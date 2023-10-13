See The Voice Contestant Who Brought Reba McEntire to Tears

Break out the Kleenex!
The Voice contestant Dylan Carter delivers one of the most tear-jerking performances to date in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC competition series' Oct. 16 episode. During the 20-year-old's powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Look to You" during the Blind Auditions, the South Carolina native's vocals convince all four coaches to turn their chairs in an attempt to persuade him to join their team.
And while everyone is moved, nobody feels more sentimental than Reba McEntire.
"I love that song," the country legend tells Dylan in the preview. "I love when songs when you can take it spiritual or secular, either one. So much emotion, and I saw it and I felt it and I heard it when you were singing. That's the kind of songs that..."
So choked up, Reba has to pause for a second as she starts to cry before finishing her rave review.
"That do that to me too, 'cause I saw you get so emotionally involved," the 68-year-old continued. "And that's when you know you've got a great song and a great singer, when it touches your heart."
The Reba star concluded by noting she believes Dylan was put on this earth to "touch people's hearts, and you did it."
Equally impressed, Niall Horan then jokes, "You made the queen cry—in the best way possible. That was spectacular. I could really feel the emotion. You only get four chairs if it really moves the room."
Gwen Stefani also vies for the young talent. "From the moment you opened your mouth I was like, 'This is my guy,'" the No Doubt frontwoman gushes. "Your voice is so warm, but you also have so much texture to your voice. Little nuances you were doing at the right exact moments that make it feel emotional."
The waterworks only intensify after John Legend's praise when Dylan reveals the meaning behind his song choice. "When I saw ya'll turn around, I saw my mom, she passed back in October," he shares. "She wanted me to sing it at her funeral. So, I did it, I tried, but I couldn't make it through it. This was the best second chance. I made her so proud."
See all the coaches cry in the heart-wrenching preview above, and find out which team Dylan joins when The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
And keep reading for some mind-blowing facts about Reba's iconic career.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)