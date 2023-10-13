See The Voice Contestant Who Brought Reba McEntire to Tears

Watch : Find Out The Voice Coaches' Favorite Road Trip Music

Break out the Kleenex!

The Voice contestant Dylan Carter delivers one of the most tear-jerking performances to date in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC competition series' Oct. 16 episode. During the 20-year-old's powerful rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Look to You" during the Blind Auditions, the South Carolina native's vocals convince all four coaches to turn their chairs in an attempt to persuade him to join their team.

And while everyone is moved, nobody feels more sentimental than Reba McEntire.

"I love that song," the country legend tells Dylan in the preview. "I love when songs when you can take it spiritual or secular, either one. So much emotion, and I saw it and I felt it and I heard it when you were singing. That's the kind of songs that..."

So choked up, Reba has to pause for a second as she starts to cry before finishing her rave review.

"That do that to me too, 'cause I saw you get so emotionally involved," the 68-year-old continued. "And that's when you know you've got a great song and a great singer, when it touches your heart."