15 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas Under $25 That Require Only 1 Item

As much as I love spooky season, there are a few gripes I have each year. Finding a costume is hard enough on its own, but factors like 1.) trying to save money, 2.) finding a costume that doesn't require a lot of effort, and 3.) finding pieces that I'll be able to wear on other occasions so I don't feel as guilty about spending my dollars all result in piles of stress once October rolls around.
If you can relate to these inner turmoils, I'm here to say, "I hear you, and don't worry, because I've got your back." After scouring the interweb for costume ideas and Amazon for shop-worthy finds, I've rounded up some easy, affordable costume ideas that won't cause your wallet to cry.
Each costume idea only requires you to purchase one item, and you'll most likely be able to find the other components in your closet. These finds are also all under $25 each, so you won't have to shell out the big bucks just to participate in the spooky festivities this year. Not to mention, many of these products, such as this plush robe, this skater skirt, and even this duct tape can be worn or used in your everyday life, so you get the most value out of your purchase.
While Halloween is full of scary things, you won't have to fear finding an easy costume that checks all the boxes, including creativity. We promise this isn't just hocus pocus, so read on!
Energizer Bunny Costume
If you have a pink shirt and some sunglasses, you can be the Energizer Bunny with this light-up bunny ears headband. You could also pair this 'fit with some flip-flops, if it's not too cold out.
Mose From The Office Costume
If you have a beige long-sleeve shirt (of course, a short-sleeve works perfectly fine, too), you can use this red duct tape to spell out the word "FEAR" to dress up as Mose from The Office. Absolutely iconic.
Velma From Scooby-Doo Costume
Pair this red skater skirt with an orange top and some glasses to complete your look as Velma Dinkley from Scooby-Doo. Jinkies!
Lifeguard Costume
If you have any red tops or bottoms, this red safari hat makes for a classic lifeguard costume. (Psst, if you have a pet, this is the purrrfectly adorable opportunity to dress them up as a shark!)
Rick From Rick and Morty Costume
This lab coat + a blue shirt + khaki pants = an oh-so-easy Rick Sanchez costume from Rick and Morty. Just be careful not to accidentally turn yourself into a pickle.
Ken From Barbie Costume
The Barbie movie will probably serve as one of the most popular sources of inspo for this year's cohort of Halloween costumes. If you want to hop on the bandwagon while still bringing your own unique twist, you can write "I am Kenough" on this tie-dye hoodie for an easy yet accurate costume.
Sloth Costume
A low-effort sloth costume that doubles as pajamas? Enough said.
Dani From Midsommar Costume
If you have a white flowy dress, you can pair it with this adjustable flower crown to dress up as Dani Ardor from Midsommar (minus all the sinister gore and body horror).
Fairy Costume
These fairy wings work for a variety of costumes depending on what clothes and colors you're working with. For example, you could be Tinkerbell, the tooth fairy, or one of the Winx Club fairies. My personal favorite? Elina from Barbie: Fairytopia.
Frog Costume
If you're as much a fan of frogs as I am, this frog headband is a cute and oh-so-easy Halloween costume. Just pair it with some green clothes, and you'll be good to hop your way through spooky season.
Breaking Bad Costume
With this yellow coverall, you don't really need any specific additional attire (although I do recommend you wear something inside). Just pop this on, and you immediately have a Walter White from Breaking Bad Halloween costume.
Little Green Men From Toy Story Costume
We are eternally grateful that this three-eyed headband makes it super easy to dress up as the Little Green Men from Toy Story. Put this on along with any blue clothes you have in your closet, and you're all set.
Turkey Head Costume
The Friends Thanksgiving episodes are each iconic in their own right, but perhaps one of the most memorable moments was when Joey gets his head stuck in a turkey (honorable mention to when Monica wears it later on in the episode — voluntarily). Now, you can do the same for Halloween with this turkey hat, minus all the stress of getting your head back out at the end of the night.
Minions Costume
Bello! Whether you love them or hate them, the Despicable Me minions are easily recognizable as a Halloween costume. If you have a yellow shirt, pair it with these overalls to complete the costume. Poopaye!
The Dude From The Big Lebowski Costume
This Halloween, you can look as if you rolled straight out of bed, and it can pass as a legit Halloween costume. Wear this plush robe along with a white or gray t-shirt, black or dark plaid shorts, and black sunglasses, and voilà! You're Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski from The Big Lebowski.
