Inside Brian Austin Green's Life as a Father of 5

Brian Austin Green shares five children with his exes Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox and his now-fiancée, Sharna Burgess. Here's what he's learned about parenthood.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 15, 2023 12:00 PMTags
Megan FoxParenthoodBrian Austin GreenFeaturesSharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green Says Vegas Wedding Is a "Terrible Idea"

While he didn't star in Party of Five, Brian Austin Green definitely has one.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a father of five when he welcomed son Zane Walker with his now-fiancée, Sharna Burgess, in June 2022. Green also shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox

And to hear the 50-year-old tell it, they're nailing every step of the blended family life. "They cannot get enough of him," he told E! News of his older sons' reaction to Zane's arrival, "which is such a huge blessing because it could have not gone that way."

As for the adults, while discussing his coparenting relationship with former spouse Fox on the Hollywood Raw podcast in 2020, Green acknowledged there's "no way of doing it right or wrong." Basially, he said, "There is no rulebook." 

But that doesn't mean Green hasn't picked up a few parenting lessons in the two decades since he welcomed eldest son Kassius, who served as his best man at his 2010 wedding to Fox. And he's not shy about sharing his wisdom.

photos

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' Cutest Photos

"It's so beautiful," Burgess said on the the Quite Frankly podcast in April 2023. "First of all, they make it easy. They're incredible kids."

The Dancing with the Stars pro continued, "Brian and Megan did such an amazing job. Kass is also an amazing kid. There's been no resistance, I have a beautiful relationship with them."

Here's everything Green has shared about being a father of five:

Instagram

Co-Parenting With Care

While their 10-year marriage ended in 2020, Brian Austin Green said he and ex Megan Fox are nailing their relationship as co-parentings to Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

"I've been incredibly fortunate with Megan," Green said on the Sept. 18 episode of the Oldish podcast. "We co-parent really well together. When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal and I think it's her goal as well that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in."

Green also reflected on their decision to break up in 2020 rather than remain in a relationship for their children. 

"I think people do a huge disservice in thinking that they don't want a separation or a divorce or whatever it may be to affect their kids," the 50-year-old said. "Because it will. It will absolutely affect your kids. The part of it that you have control over is how it affects your kids."

The two options, he noted, are to make it "a positive experience and you co-parent with the other person well and you make it as loving an experience as possible, or you make it a very angry sort of head-to-head, you're fighting constantly."

Instagram

Becoming An Advocate 

When Green's 21-year-old son Kassius, who he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, came out as gay, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum explained that he was not afraid of "the unknown."

"To me, it's intriguing and I want to learn about it," Green told Lance Bass on the Frosted Tips podcast in October. "I would get into these conversations with Kash where it was like, I really wanted to understand the things that seem so different to me at first and then you realize, oh, this isn't different at all. It's just your choice of partner. It doesn't affect me at all."

That realization, Green continued, is "the thing I'm always trying to beat into people now. It does not affect you. Why do you care so much? And why are you literally trying to bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?"

Instagram

Blending His Boys

After the Dancing With the Stars alum and his fiancé Sharna Burgess welcomed their son Zane Walker, Green revealed that his four older boys quickly bonded with the new addition to their family. 

 "They're great," he told E! News in September 2022. "All day long, they are walking up to him and kissing and hugging him."

Green acknowledged that "it could have been a really tough experience," but shared that his boys have been "absolutely obsessed" and "beyond accepting" of their new sibling instead.

"They just they cannot get enough of him," he continued, "which is such a huge blessing because it could have not gone that way."

Instagram

Dress to Impress, Forget the Rest

Green was seeing red when an Instagram user called him a "bad father" after he defended Fox against claims she forced her children to wear girls' clothing.

"People like this have lost their minds," Green wrote in a June 15 Instagram Story post. "Why anyone thinks it's morally okay to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy."

But his message extends far beyond one criticism. "Let's do better as a society," he added. "We owe it to the future generations."

Green's statement came after he publicly came to the defense of the Jennifer's Body star after a former congressional candidate alleged that she forces their sons to "wear girls clothes," calling it "child abuse."

Instagram

Preparing Them for Life on Their Own

Green takes his responsibilities as a father seriously, and he opened up about what makes parenting "so difficult" on the Oldish pocast.

"It's the waking up in the morning, making breakfast, it's having the hard conversations about things, it's going to the school, it's doing homework afterwards," he shared. "It's really morally helping these kids learn these skills that they can then move into adulthood with because you're not going to be with them forever."

Twitter

Leading By Example

After Green and Fox welcomed Journey in 2016, the Melrose Place alum believed he was "done" having children.

Of course, fate had other plans. 

"I'm gonna get a tattoo of a clock with no hands because I'm an absolute lifer at this point," he joked to E! News in September 2022. "I am about 18 years away from dealing with the empty nest."

After Zane's birth, Green explained that he was focused on bringing out the best version of himself for his children.

"I think leading by example is the best way with the kids," Brian said. "I can't talk about the importance of something if I myself am not doing it."

Instagram / Megan Fox

Encouraging Them to Be Themselves

That wasn't the first time Green spoke out againstagainst those who criticized him and Fox for allowing their children to express themselves through fashion.

In a 2017 interview with Hollywood Pipeline's Straight From the Source series, Green answered a number of popular questions about himself that appear in Internet search engines like Google and Yahoo!. And, while scrolling through his Instagram account, he mentioned a photo that showed his then-4-year-old son Noah wearing a wig.

"I've heard from some people that they don't agree. They don't agree with him wearing dresses," Green said in response to criticism. "To them I say, 'I don't care.' He's 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it. It's dresses or goggles or slippers—whatever. It's his life."

Green continued, "I feel like at 4, at 5, that's the time he should be having fun. He's not harming anyone wearing a dress. So, if he wants to, awesome. Good on him."

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Moved Out of Her and Will Smith's Home

2

Breaking Down Influencers' Biggest Scandals

3

New Suits TV Series Is in the Works and We Have No Objections

4
Exclusive

How Chloé Lukasiak Turned Her Dance Moms Pain Into a Second Act

5
Exclusive

See The Voice Contestant Who Brought Reba McEntire to Tears