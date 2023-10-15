Inside Brian Austin Green's Life as a Father of 5

Watch : Brian Austin Green Says Vegas Wedding Is a "Terrible Idea"

While he didn't star in Party of Five, Brian Austin Green definitely has one.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star became a father of five when he welcomed son Zane Walker with his now-fiancée, Sharna Burgess, in June 2022. Green also shares son Kassius Lijah, 21, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil and sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

And to hear the 50-year-old tell it, they're nailing every step of the blended family life. "They cannot get enough of him," he told E! News of his older sons' reaction to Zane's arrival, "which is such a huge blessing because it could have not gone that way."

As for the adults, while discussing his coparenting relationship with former spouse Fox on the Hollywood Raw podcast in 2020, Green acknowledged there's "no way of doing it right or wrong." Basially, he said, "There is no rulebook."

But that doesn't mean Green hasn't picked up a few parenting lessons in the two decades since he welcomed eldest son Kassius, who served as his best man at his 2010 wedding to Fox. And he's not shy about sharing his wisdom.