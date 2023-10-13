Tomorrow X Together's Taylor Swift Crush Is Sweeter Than Fiction

Watch : Tomorrow X Together Has a CRUSH on "Gorgeous" Taylor Swift

Tomorrow X Together are in a lavender haze after crossing paths with Taylor Swift.

The K-pop group—comprised of Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Kang Taehyun, Soobin and Beomgyu—were admittedly starstruck at the recent 2023 MTV video Music Awards, where they took the stage to deliver an electrifying performance of their latest single "Back for More" with Anitta. While they managed to calm their nerves enough to shake hands with Yeonjun's "favorite rapper" Lil Uzi Vert at the celeb-packed award show, they told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview that it was the "Anti-Hero" singer who made them see sparks fly.

In fact, TXT named Taylor as one of their top celebrity crushes.

"Oh yeah!" Huening Kai gushed, while Yeonjun quipped as he formed a heart with his fingers, "Love you!"

As his bandmates nodded in agreement, Yeonjun continued, "She was gorgeous. She was awesome."

And as huge Swifties, the boy band said they're definitely on board with the idea of collaborating with the pop superstar.