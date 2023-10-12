Offset's Lavish Birthday Gift for Cardi B Will Make Your Jaw Drop

And to top it all off, there was a gigantic floral heart with Cardi's name in white lettering.

"So this is why you were rushing me to go downstairs and eat," she said as she panned the camera throughout the house. "Wow, oh my god. I love you. Thank you so much."

Cardi praised her husband for his romantic gesture, captioning her post, "Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn …you always go beyond for me. I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles. I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart, I love your faith, I love your talent."

She added, "I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo."

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and share daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also dad to sons Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 8, from previous relationships.

As for how the couple keeps their marriage strong while juggling a full house and chart-topping careers?

"She always got my back, right or wrong," Offset told Variety in May. "We both are on the same mission to make each other better."

And when it comes to business, the rapper is always looking for his wife to say I like it like that before he proceeds.