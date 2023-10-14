Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's Impressively Private Love Story Is One for the Record Books

Watch : Selena Gomez Hilariously Flirts With Soccer Players: "I'm Single!"

Lionel Messi is known for his artistry on the pitch, the pile of trophies he's amassed, his record 104 goals for the Argentine national team, for being one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

But none of it would have meant all that much if he hadn't been playing his heart out for his own team all along.

"A year I will never forget comes to an end," the 36-year-old posted to Instagram (originally in Spanish) on Dec. 31, 2022, two weeks after finally adding a World Cup title to his incomparable list of accomplishments. "The dream I always pursued was finally fulfilled. But that wouldn't be worth anything if I couldn't share it with a wonderful family, the best family anybody can have. And friends who always support me and never let me stay down every time I fell."

It was a friend, in fact, who unwittingly introduced the athlete to his future wife when Messi was about 6 years old.