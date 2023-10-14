Stop What You’re Doing: Kate Spade Is Offering Up to 70% Off on Bags, Accessories & More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your closet is full of handbags galore, we can relate. The limit does not exist when it comes to picking another bag of your dreams that'll elevate any outfit you throw on. But if you're anything like us, the only way to keep buying more is to shop the sales and scout for the best bargains. So we're technically saving money, right? At least that's what we tell ourselves and our bank account. Well, you're in luck! Our favorite handbag retailer, Kate Spade, has blessed us with more incredible deals to shop from their outlet site this weekend.
You can expect to find super savings like 50% off plus an extra 20% off their handbags, totes, accessories, and more. But good things unfortunately don't last forever, so we recommend jumping on these irresistible deals before it's too late. Now, read ahead for our top picks from their jaw-dropping sale—you can thank us later.
Infinite Large Triple Compartment Tote
If you're someone who stores everything in their handbag, then you're going to need the extra space. And the Infinite Large Triple Compartment tote has plenty of that. With a middle zip compartment that's big enough to store a 13-inch laptop and front and back compartments with zip pockets, you'll have enough space to store just about anything.
Full Circle Huggies
Add an extra touch of sparkle to your fit with a pair of these small but chic Full Circle Huggies. These dainty earrings are small enough to be worn daily without feeling uncomfortable, and are currently on sale for less than $16!
Millie Bow Flap Crossbody
If you're looking for a handbag to take to all your holiday parties this year, look no further than the Millie Bow Flap crossbody. Its adorable, ruched bow design makes it classy enough to wear to any formal party, while still staying on theme for the holidays. We're currently eyeing the Deep Jade color for an extra festive touch.
Reegan Bucket Bag
Does the perfect fall bag exist? Yes, and it's definitely this Reegan Bucket bag in the color Cheerywood. It's roomy enough to store all your everyday items and has interior and exterior pockets to stay organized. It's also available in three other colors.
Madison Saffiano Leather Jewelry Holder
Tired of getting your jewelry tangled up in a ball when you travel? This Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Jewelry holder is just the thing you need to make traveling with accessories easier. It features three necklace posts, ten earring posts, and a ring holder.
Kitt Nylon Large Tote
For less than $70 (which is a total steal!!), you can get the Kitt Nylon Large tote to store all your office essentials. We have this one in our closet right now, and constantly use it year-round to commute to the office.
