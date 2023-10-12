Christopher Reeve's Look-Alike Son Will Turns Heads During Star-Studded Night Out in NYC

Watch : Will Reeve Talks Family's Legacy and Charity Work

It's a bird, it's a plane… it's actually Christopher Reeve's son.

Will Reeve, the youngest child of the Superman actor, bore a striking resemblance to his late dad while out with his girlfriend Amanda Dubin at the Bring Change to Mind Gala in New York City on Oct. 9.

For the star-studded gala—which also included attendees Ryan Reynolds, Reba McEntire and Amy Schumer—the journalist wore a sleek, dark navy suit, matching tie, a gray button-down and black dress shoes. Amanda matched his upscale style with black pants and a floral blouse with a deep V-neck cut.

Per the mental health awareness organization's website, the Deadpool star was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award during the ceremony, while Reba and Amy hit the stage to perform.

And Will is no stranger to showing up for a good cause. After all, he's been open about carrying on his parents' legacy following their deaths. (Christopher, who was paralyzed in 1995 after being thrown from a horse, died in 2004 at age 52 and Dana Reeve passed away two years later from lung cancer.)