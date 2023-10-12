Coach Outlet Has Perfect Pieces to Make Your Eras Tour Movie Outfit Shine

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
The Eras Tour concert film hits theaters on Friday, October 13, and we're ready for it. If you're as hyped as we are, and you're currently in the midst of trying to find the perfect outfit that will have you dressed to the nines, look no further. We've rounded up the best pieces from Coach's Shine Collection that will take your 'fit to the next level, no matter which "era" you're planning to embody. We're sure you'll make the whole place shimmer with your gorgeous self, and these pieces are sure to be the cherry on top.
From a convertible backpack that is perfect for those who are riding the afternoon train to the cinema to a convertible mini wallet and crossbody that is a necessity for those who are running late in a getaway car, we've got something for everyone. We haven't seen this film before, but we're sure you'll like the ending (spoiler alert: it includes an "Add to Cart" button).
Long story short, let's do some shopping!
For Fans In Their Debut Era
Slim ID Card Case In Silver Metallic With Puffy Diamond Quilting
This silver metallic ID card case is perfectly reminiscent of the youth, innocence, and glittery cowboy aesthetic of the debut era. It comes with three card slots and an ID window so you'll always have the essentials on hand (including your movie ticket).
Mini Klare Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting
There's a whole TikTok debate on whether the color of this era was blue or green, and I'm #teamgreen. This adorable crossbody with puffy diamond quilting is equipped with various interior and exterior pockets, along with a snap closure and handles that convert to a shoulder strap.
For Fans In Their Fearless Era
Bifold Wallet
Us + this white bifold wallet = a love story, baby. We love how it's compact enough to fit into our pocket or purse, yet it's fully loaded with credit card slots, an ID window, and inside open pockets.
Rori Sandal In Silver Metallic
Tell me why these silver metallic sandals are the cutest things ever. They come with man-made leather lining and a rubber outsole, and they feature a buckle closure so you can slip them on and off easily.
For Fans In Their Speak Now Era
Slim ID Card Case With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Needless to say, sparks flew when we first saw this slim ID card case with puffy diamond quilting. This wallet, which contains 3 card slots and an ID window, is for those who want to make a fashion statement without dropping everything now.
Heart Pouch With Rivets
A last kiss can be bittersweet, kind of like a studded heart. This riveted pouch is perfect for those who know what this feeling is like, along with the reminder that nonetheless, it takes courage to wear your heart on your sleeve (or bag).
For Fans In Their Red Era
Corner Zip Trio With Puffy Diamond Quilting
If there's anything this era taught us, it's that loving (and losing, missing, forgetting, and remembering) someone feels like different colors. This corner zip pouch trio comes with inside credit card slots and a detachable wrist strap, so you can carry all three colors with you at the same time.
Micro Wallet With Rivets
Even though loving someone is red, if we know they're trouble, it takes a little accessory accent to accurately capture that feeling. This micro wallet with rivets adds a little spice to your classic wallet, but it comes with all the features you need, including credit card slots, a full-length bill compartment, and a zip coin pocket.
For Fans In Their 1989 Era
Mini Klare Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting
This crossbody bag with puffy diamond quilting will have you ready to walk the red carpet, go to the movies, or even stand in a white dress while staring at the sunset. It's the perfect size for storing all of your essentials, and it features inside multifunction and zip pockets along with a snap closure.
Amelia Convertible Backpack With Rivets
If you know places that you want to get away to, you'll need a reliable backpack to carry your necessities. Whether you're searching for wonderland or waiting for a train that's just not coming, this convertible backpack has your back.
For Fans In Their Reputation Era
Charlotte Shoulder Bag With Rivets
This riveted shoulder bag is perfect for those who aren't afraid to be bold, confident, and delicate, all at the same time. Made of refined pebble leather, this bag comes with a detachable chain strap and detachable regular strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Mini Wallet On A Chain With Rivets
Sometimes, when you're in a getaway car (or just running late to an event), you don't have time to pack a full purse. This mini wallet on a chain serves as both a wallet and crossbody bag, although you can call it whatever you want.
For Fans In Their Lover Era
Heart Pouch With Rivets
We think we know who this heart pouch is meant for: you. Featuring a zip closure along with an attached split key ring, this pouch is for all the romantics out there who may cry like a baby coming home from the bar but will never forget their keys and wallet.
Jamie Camera Bag
This camera bag will add a fun pop of color to your outfit, because you're the only one of you and you deserve to stand out. In addition to interior and exterior pockets, this bag comes with a detachable strap so you can wear it on your shoulder or as a crossbody.
For Fans In Their Folklore Era
Amelia Convertible Backpack
If you're riding up the afternoon train to go see the movie, you need this convertible backpack. The muted forest green is classy and cozy, and the bag comes with adjustable straps so you can convert it from a backpack to a crossbody bag depending on what the occasion calls for.
Bifold Wallet
This bifold wallet is perfect for those who hit the ground running each night while keeping it classy and chic. It's perfect for everyday use or as an accessory for nights you want to dress up a little (even though you might've told your friends you're going out for a run).
For Fans In Their Evermore Era
Paline Bootie
These boots are absolutely perfect for fall activities, whether that entails going to see the movie, grabbing a pumpkin spice latte, or listening to your favorite tracks while taking a stroll through Coney Island (or just your neighborhood). They're a mix of coastal cowboy and winter holiday chic.
Bottle Opener Key Fob In Silver Metallic
Whether you have champagne problems or want to celebrate your happiness, this bottle opener key fob will allow you to do so in style. It comes with an attached split key ring and dogleash clip so you can take it with you anywhere.
For Fans In Their Midnights Era
Noah Bootie In Silver Metallic
These silver metallic boots are a must-have for any girl bosses who are out there making their own name and are ready to have the time of their lives at the movie. The boots are equipped with a zip closure and a 2" heel, so you can strut your stuff in comfort.
Kay Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting
This maroon bag is for those who make the whole place shimmer when they walk in the room. Featuring a turnlock closure and fabric lining, this Nappa leather bag comes with a top handle and a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
