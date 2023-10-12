Chrishell Stause Is Confronted By Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend in Selling Sunset Season 7 Trailer

Selling Sunset's trailer for season seven teases fiery confrontations in the crew, with one involving Jason Oppenheim's ex Chrishell Stause and his girlfriend at the time, Marie Lou Nurk.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of friendship.
 
In the tense trailer for the seventh season of Selling Sunset, the Los Angeles-based real estate crew including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald are all jumping back into the market and ready to seize listings left and right.
 
But they're not alone, as Jason's girlfriend at the time Marie Lou Nurk is also on the scene—with questions about the bond between Chrishell and her ex, who she dated for seven months until their 2021 breakup.
 
"I just feel like," Marie Lou tells Chrishell during a one-on-one sit-down, "maybe there's feelings left."
 
However, Chrishell seems eager to bring their chat to a close immediately, telling the model, "I'm losing brain cells on this conversation," before getting up and walking out.
 
And while time will only tell if they're able to patch things up and move forward, there is another dynamic that viewers already know the outcome to.

Jason revealed that he was back on the market earlier this year, sharing that he and Marie Lou had broken up after 10 months of dating.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," the Oppenheim Group boss wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories in May. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."

As for Chrishell, she also updated her relationship status update in May: The All My Children alum married Australian musician G-Flip after a year of dating.

"Love doesn't always go as planned," she captioned an Instagram post at the time, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

Selling Sunset season seven will debut on Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, keep reading to catch up on the love lives of the show's stars.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

