Chrishell Stause Is Confronted By Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend in Selling Sunset Season 7 Trailer

Not everyone is sold on the idea of friendship.
In the tense trailer for the seventh season of Selling Sunset, the Los Angeles-based real estate crew including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald are all jumping back into the market and ready to seize listings left and right.
But they're not alone, as Jason's girlfriend at the time Marie Lou Nurk is also on the scene—with questions about the bond between Chrishell and her ex, who she dated for seven months until their 2021 breakup.
"I just feel like," Marie Lou tells Chrishell during a one-on-one sit-down, "maybe there's feelings left."
However, Chrishell seems eager to bring their chat to a close immediately, telling the model, "I'm losing brain cells on this conversation," before getting up and walking out.
And while time will only tell if they're able to patch things up and move forward, there is another dynamic that viewers already know the outcome to.
Jason revealed that he was back on the market earlier this year, sharing that he and Marie Lou had broken up after 10 months of dating.
"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," the Oppenheim Group boss wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories in May. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."
As for Chrishell, she also updated her relationship status update in May: The All My Children alum married Australian musician G-Flip after a year of dating.
"Love doesn't always go as planned," she captioned an Instagram post at the time, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."
Selling Sunset season seven will debut on Netflix Nov. 3. Until then, keep reading to catch up on the love lives of the show's stars.