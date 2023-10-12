Chrishell Stause Is Confronted By Jason Oppenheim's Girlfriend in Selling Sunset Season 7 Trailer

Jason revealed that he was back on the market earlier this year, sharing that he and Marie Lou had broken up after 10 months of dating.

"While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," the Oppenheim Group boss wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Stories in May. "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another."

As for Chrishell, she also updated her relationship status update in May: The All My Children alum married Australian musician G-Flip after a year of dating.

"Love doesn't always go as planned," she captioned an Instagram post at the time, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."