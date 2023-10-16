That Mixed Metal Jewelry Trend? Here’s How To Make It Your Own

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Silver jewelry or gold jewelry? Textured accessories or simple strands? Thanks to the mixed metal jewelry trend, you don't have to choose. I know, I know, it might technically go against the laws of fashion you've always heard, but hear me out on this one.

Mixed metals can come in a variety of styles; some offer edgy chic, while others lean toward more office-friendly. Whatever your preferred aesthetic, there's a mixed metal necklace you'll likely love.

Plus, with its understated color palette — I mean, you can't go wrong with silver and gold tones — it's also a go-to neutral. You wear either silver or gold every day, right? So why not rock both at once?

Below, you'll see five ways to wear mixed metals intentionally. We recommend styling them with a white tee and jeans, or a silk blouse and tailored trousers, or a sweater and miniskirt...what I'm trying to say is, these are pieces work with every ensemble.