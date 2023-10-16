That Mixed Metal Jewelry Trend? Here’s How To Make It Your Own

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Silver jewelry or gold jewelry? Textured accessories or simple strands? Thanks to the mixed metal jewelry trend, you don't have to choose. I know, I know, it might technically go against the laws of fashion you've always heard, but hear me out on this one.
Mixed metals can come in a variety of styles; some offer edgy chic, while others lean toward more office-friendly. Whatever your preferred aesthetic, there's a mixed metal necklace you'll likely love.
Plus, with its understated color palette — I mean, you can't go wrong with silver and gold tones — it's also a go-to neutral. You wear either silver or gold every day, right? So why not rock both at once?
Below, you'll see five ways to wear mixed metals intentionally. We recommend styling them with a white tee and jeans, or a silk blouse and tailored trousers, or a sweater and miniskirt...what I'm trying to say is, these are pieces work with every ensemble.
Loft Floral Mixed Metal Necklace
Here, you can ease in to the mixed metal look (affordably!) with a whimsical twinkle.
Ettika Womens Mixed Metal Chain Link Necklace
Not looking for something so dainty? Try this sleek, sophisticated, and on-trend style from Ettika.
Joey Baby Lily Necklace
Sweet, simple, and ever-so-feminine, Joey Baby's Lily Necklace puts a pearlcore spin on the trend.
Universal Thread Mixed Metal Chunky Chain Layered Necklace
Universal Thread's layered strands combine metals and then some. But the best part? The neutral shades let the texture shine, making it the ultimate versatile accessory.
Joey Baby Heart Mixed Metal Necklace
Add some punk rock glam to your weekend looks (or even your edgier office ones) with this chain-inspired piece from Joey Baby.
Katie Dean Jewelry Birthstone Necklace
Still not convinced you can make the mixed metal look work for you? In that case, here's a bonus suggestion: A simple and classic birthstone necklace that looks good with everything. And hey, no judgment. You'll try the trend when you're ready.
