Want a Drastic Hair Change? Follow These Tips From Kristin Cavallari's Hairstylist Justine Marjan

We have some beauty advice worth hair-flipping over.
If you're thinking about making a drastic hair change before the year ends, but you still have hesitations because you're not exactly sure what style or color to get, then let celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan guide you with her top
notch knot tips.
"Take baby steps," Justine advised to E! News in an exclusive interview. "If someone wants to go short, and they haven't gone short before, do something in-between first. Then, you can go shorter."
As she put it, "It will make you feel more confident about taking that big leap."
The glam expert—who works with Kristin Cavallari, Karol G, Gwen Stefani and Ashley Graham—noted there are other ways to unveil a dramatic hair transformation.
"I love fringe for fall and winter," Justine shared, "so, if you want a big hair change but you're not ready to commit to a big haircut, fringe is a great way to switch up your style and add something that frames your face."
Let's just say you aren't ready for a haircut but you still want to try a new look, Justine offered a simple solution.
"If you don't want something that's going to be a ton of commitment, hair accessories are great," she said. "A headband or a bow will elevate your hairstyle without doing anything too scary."
Once you've experimented with accessories and low-commitment cuts, don't be afraid to take the plunge. In fact, it's a mindset Justine has learned from her client, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
"She will do whatever it takes for the look," Justine revealed. "If that is adding a bunch of hair accessories or changing her hair color, she is very willing and able."
It helps that Dorit knows she's in good hands. "We just have a lot of trust with each other," the hairstylist pointed out. "She knows I wouldn't do anything that's going to make her look bad."
And when it comes to styling a new 'do or experimenting with various looks, Justine offered up the tools and technique she always uses.
"I love creaseless clips because you can keep the hair in place," she explained, before adding, "and they're so cute—might as well be cute while you're styling the hair."
And whether the haircare expert is giving her celeb clients slick-straight tresses or a sleek updo, she always sets the hair with TRESemmé's Extra Hold Hairspray. As for the tools she swears by? Well, they're a busy person's dream.
"The Ghd Duet Styler has been a staple in my kit because I know I'm not damaging the hair," Justine explained of the hot tool that dries wet hair and styles it at the same time. "It also cuts down the styling time when I use it on my clients."
Another go-to? "I also love the Ghd Unplugged Styler because it doesn't have a plug, so I keep one in my car or in my purse because it's small," she added. "If you need a quick touch-up, you can use it wherever you are."
With these tips and tricks, you'll be putting your best face forward in no time.