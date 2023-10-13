Want a Drastic Hair Change? Follow These Tips From Kristin Cavallari's Hairstylist Justine Marjan

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Hair Transformation

We have some beauty advice worth hair-flipping over.

If you're thinking about making a drastic hair change before the year ends, but you still have hesitations because you're not exactly sure what style or color to get, then let celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan guide you with her top notch knot tips.

"Take baby steps," Justine advised to E! News in an exclusive interview. "If someone wants to go short, and they haven't gone short before, do something in-between first. Then, you can go shorter."

As she put it, "It will make you feel more confident about taking that big leap."

The glam expert—who works with Kristin Cavallari, Karol G, Gwen Stefani and Ashley Graham—noted there are other ways to unveil a dramatic hair transformation.

"I love fringe for fall and winter," Justine shared, "so, if you want a big hair change but you're not ready to commit to a big haircut, fringe is a great way to switch up your style and add something that frames your face."