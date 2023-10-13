The Golden Bachelor's Most Shocking Exit Yet: Find Out Why This Frontrunner Left the Show

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Family comes first.

That was the takeaway on the Oct. 12 episode of The Golden Bachelor, with an early frontrunner choosing to leave the ABC reality series early after receiving a call from home. (Warning, spoilers ahead!)

Joan Vassos made the difficuly decision to say goodbye to Gerry Turner a day after she received a group date rose from the 72-year-old widower.

Joan, 60, ended her relationship after receiving a text message from one of her four children expressing that they needed her support at home.

"My daughter just had a baby and it wasn't a normal everyday delivery at all," Joan explained. "Things go wrong, and even if everything went right, you need your mom. My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you're always a mom even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important."

The other women became emotional when the private school administrator from Rockland, Md., announced she would be leaving, and Gerry immediately began crying when Joan told him she had to go home.