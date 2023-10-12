Reba McEntire Deserves to Be a Real Housewife After Epic Reenactment of Meredith Marks' Meltdown

Watch : Reba McEntire Opens Up About Romance With BF Rex Linn

Get Reba McEntire a snowflake stat!

The country music legend proved she could definitely hold her own on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City while reenacting Meredith Marks' viral season four Palm Springs dinner meltdown berating costar Angie Katsanevas on Watch What Happens Live Oct. 11.

"This is lame and embarrassing—for you!" the Reba star read in her most serious voice as host Andy Cohen watched in disbelief. "I'm not interested, you can leave! You can leave. If you all think she is your friend, you stay with her. You are nobody's friend. You are an ugly human being."

The soliloquy then transitioned to Meredith's rant to Lisa Barlow later that night about Angie's husband Shawn Trujillo.

"If I want to go for the jugular and talk about this crap, the ruuumors, the nastiness about her, oh I can do that," Reba continued in full character. "You want me to go there with her husband, I can do that. Don't you mess with me! You tell her to back off."