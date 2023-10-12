Reba McEntire Deserves to Be a Real Housewife After Epic Reenactment of Meredith Marks' Meltdown

Get Reba McEntire a snowflake stat!
The country music legend proved she could definitely hold her own on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City while reenacting Meredith Marks' viral season four Palm Springs dinner meltdown berating costar Angie Katsanevas on Watch What Happens Live Oct. 11.
"This is lame and embarrassing—for you!" the Reba star read in her most serious voice as host Andy Cohen watched in disbelief. "I'm not interested, you can leave! You can leave. If you all think she is your friend, you stay with her. You are nobody's friend. You are an ugly human being."
The soliloquy then transitioned to Meredith's rant to Lisa Barlow later that night about Angie's husband Shawn Trujillo.
"If I want to go for the jugular and talk about this crap, the ruuumors, the nastiness about her, oh I can do that," Reba continued in full character. "You want me to go there with her husband, I can do that. Don't you mess with me! You tell her to back off."
RHOSLC has become a popular source for Andy's late night theater segment. In fact, last November, Ralph Fiennes performed a dramatic reading of Lisa's infamous season two hot mic rant, complete with dimmed lights and background music.
And for Lisa, being the subject of WWHL's infamous "Clubhouse Playhouse" brought mixed emotions.
"It was crazy," she exclusively told E! News after seeing her tirade reenacted by the Oscar nominee. "I cringe listening to my words, like beyond cringe. But I mean, Ralph Fiennes, he's everything. He's so dynamic and to have him read that, I was like, 'This is amazing. I need a copy of your script.' And then, I also am cringing. It was like cool and crazy at the same time."
Keep reading for even more reasons to love the iconic Reba. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)