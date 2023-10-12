Kate Spade Flash Deal: Get This $400 Shoulder Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're back again with another too good to miss deal from Kate Spade Outlet! And you're going to thank us for not gatekeeping this chic everyday shoulder bag. With this type of trendy bag style making its way back into our lives these past two years, it looks like this time, it's here to stay. Which means it's time to finally give in to the trend and buy one! But if you're still a lover of the crossbody style (like us), you might be resistant to giving in simply because you don't know if you can handle not being hands-free. But now, Kate Spade has blessed us with a style that's the best of both worlds, and it's on sale for a limited time only.

Not only can the Rosie shoulder bag be worn as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag, you can now get it for only $89. But make sure to hurry besties! There are only three days left of this super sale, and it's selling fast, so make sure to grab one in your fave color ASAP.