How Barbara Walters Reacted After Being Confronted Over Alleged Richard Pryor Affair

Watch : Sherri Shepherd Says She & Barbara Walters Talked About SEX

Sherri Shepard is revisiting a hot topic that came up outside of the roundtable.

As The View alum—who sat alongside cohosts Joy Behar and Barbara Walters for seven years until 2014—recently revealed, she once let Joy in on a little secret about the famed TV anchor's alleged fling with comedian Richard Pryor.

It was a revelation that Joy ended up playfully bringing back up to Barbara herself, much to Sherri's dismay at the time.

"The thing about it is I would tell you stuff and then you would go and tell it," the Sherri host joked to Joy during the show's Oct. 11 episode. "I never told this before, but I'm going to tell it. I told Joy that I had run into Paul Mooney and Paul Mooney had said that he caught Barbara Walters with Richard Pryor."

And though she relayed the claim to Joy with a disclaimer, the View cohost then dropped the bombshell the very next day. Though Joy did admit to leaving out who told her the secret in the first place, recalling to Sherri, "I didn't say you told me!"