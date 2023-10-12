Tori Spelling Pens Moving Tribute to Late Costar Luke Perry on What Would've Been His 57th Birthday

Watch : "BH90210" Stars Are Still Dealing With Loss of Luke Perry

Tori Spelling is honoring the late Luke Perry.

The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar on social media while marking what would've been his 57th birthday.

"Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 11 alongside a throwback photo of the duo. "Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy birthday. Missing you always."

Luke died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.

In the years since his sudden death, Tori has been among the many 90210 cast members to express how much Luke meant to them.

"You are missed so much," she wrote in an Instagram message on what would've been his 55th birthday in 2021. "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You were one of a kind."