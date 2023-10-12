Tori Spelling Pens Moving Tribute to Late Costar Luke Perry on What Would've Been His 57th Birthday

Tori Spelling is honoring the late Luke Perry.
The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar on social media while marking what would've been his 57th birthday.
"Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 11 alongside a throwback photo of the duo. "Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy birthday. Missing you always."
Luke died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.
In the years since his sudden death, Tori has been among the many 90210 cast members to express how much Luke meant to them.
"You are missed so much," she wrote in an Instagram message on what would've been his 55th birthday in 2021. "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You were one of a kind."
The So Notorious alum also shared how the Riverdale actor had been there for her during their long friendship.
"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl," she continued. "You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female , and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life."
And Tori knows that Luke's legacy will live on.
"I'll forever be ‘camel.' The name you nicknamed me bc of my long eyelashes," she added in part of her post. "You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."
