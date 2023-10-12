Tori Spelling Pens Moving Tribute to Late Costar Luke Perry on What Would've Been His 57th Birthday

Tori Spelling honored her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry, who died in 2019 after suffering a stroke, with a loving message on what would've been his 57th birthday.

Tori Spelling is honoring the late Luke Perry.

The actress shared a heartfelt tribute to her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar on social media while marking what would've been his 57th birthday.

"Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one," Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories Oct. 11 alongside a throwback photo of the duo. "Good kind humans are a rare breed. I don't know that many sadly. He was one. Happy birthday. Missing you always."

Luke died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old. 

In the years since his sudden death, Tori has been among the many 90210 cast members to express how much Luke meant to them.

"You are missed so much," she wrote in an Instagram message on what would've been his 55th birthday in 2021. "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You were one of a kind."

The So Notorious alum also shared how the Riverdale actor had been there for her during their long friendship.

"I remember meeting you as a young insecure teen girl," she continued. "You were the first boy to ever make me feel worth as a human, a female , and a comedienne. As a friend and big brother. You stood up for me fiercely. Went to brawl literally for me when I was in a verbally abusive relationship and sat and talked me thru the most insecure moments of a teen angst girls life."

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

And Tori knows that Luke's legacy will live on.

"I'll forever be ‘camel.' The name you nicknamed me bc of my long eyelashes," she added in part of her post. "You had a way of making every single human feel confident, heard, and special the minute they met you. Your energy was pure selfless love. A giver in this ungiving life. Your loving nature carried thru decades."

To look back at Luke's life in pictures, keep reading.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Starting Out

After countless auditions, the Ohio native landed his first role as Ned Bates on the soap opera Loving in the late '80s. 

mikel roberts/Sygma via Getty Images
A Big Break

After a few years of soap opera work, Perry landed the role of a lifetime as resident rebel Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The show lasted for 10 seasons and became a cult classic. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
National Heartthrob

The success of the show turned Perry and his castmates into breakout stars and helped them amass significant fan followings. 

Tammie Arroyo / Contributor
Wedding Bells

On the personal front, he wed Minnie Sharp in 1993 and the two calling it quits in 2003. At the time of his death, he was engaged to Wendy Madison Bauer

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Family Man

Perry became a dad times two during his marriage to Sharp, first to son Jack in 1997 and then to daughter Sophie in 2000. 

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

TV Star

Perry landed a variety of roles on TV shows in his years after 90210, from Oz and Jeremiah to John from Cincinnati. In 2017, he was cast in The CW's show, Riverdale

Stephen Lovekin/TVLine/Penske Media via Getty Images

His Final Act

He appeared on Riverdale as Fred Andrews for three seasons of the show. At the time of his passing, he had also been cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Scott Lancer. 

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

A Sudden Farewell

In 2015, he faced a colorectal cancer scare after a colonoscopy revealed precancerous growths. Just days after suffering a stroke in March 2019, Perry passed away surrounded by his loved ones. 

