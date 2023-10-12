Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Moment With Adam Sandler and His Daughters at Enchanting Eras Film Premiere

Watch : Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

This moment is sweet like honey.

During the Oct. 11 premiere of her Eras Tour film, Taylor Swift was showered with love from fans and A-Listers alike—which in this case, are also one and the same. In fact, when Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie arrived with his daughters (and certified Swifties) Sunny, 14, and Sadie Sandler, 17, in tow, the "Anti-Hero" singer was sure to give them a proper welcome.

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the premiere, Taylor can be seen hurrying up to the Sandler family's row in the theater and greeting them all with hugs, as fans showed their enthusiasm by shouting "I love you Taylor!" After chatting with the Sandlers for a minute, she capped off the enchanting encounter with a photo.

And while Sadie and Sunny might take the cake as the family's biggest Taylor fans, Adam proved he is no less of a Swiftie. In a TikTok shared by Today Oct. 12, the Uncut Gems actor was caught breaking it down to "Karma" just as hard as the rest of his family during the viewing.