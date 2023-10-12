Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Moment With Adam Sandler and His Daughters at Enchanting Eras Film Premiere

Adam Sandler's daughters Sunny and Sadie were in for a treat when Taylor Swift personally greeted their family during the premiere of her Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 12, 2023 2:10 PMTags
Adam SandlerTaylor SwiftCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

This moment is sweet like honey. 

During the Oct. 11 premiere of her Eras Tour filmTaylor Swift was showered with love from fans and A-Listers alike—which in this case, are also one and the same. In fact, when Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie arrived with his daughters (and certified Swifties) Sunny, 14, and Sadie Sandler, 17, in tow, the "Anti-Hero" singer was sure to give them a proper welcome. 

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from the premiere, Taylor can be seen hurrying up to the Sandler family's row in the theater and greeting them all with hugs, as fans showed their enthusiasm by shouting "I love you Taylor!" After chatting with the Sandlers for a minute, she capped off the enchanting encounter with a photo.

And while Sadie and Sunny might take the cake as the family's biggest Taylor fans, Adam proved he is no less of a Swiftie. In a TikTok shared by Today Oct. 12, the Uncut Gems actor was caught breaking it down to "Karma" just as hard as the rest of his family during the viewing.

photos
Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

The Sandler sisters' love for the Grammy winner goes back years. In 2019, alongside their dad, Sadie and Sunny performed their own version of Taylor's song "Lover" for a charity event, changing the lyrics to become a Hanukkah anthem.

"We could leave the Hanukkah lights up ‘til January," the You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah actresses sang as part of the changed lyrics, much to the delight of the crowd. "This is our place, we make the rules."

John Shearer & Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Masked Singer: Why The Pickle Cussed Out Judges After Unmasking

2

Khloe Kardashian Says Kris Jenner “F--ked Up" During Tense Argument

3
Exclusive

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says 2 of His Kids Are "Blocking" Him

And the Sandler family weren't the only ones shaking it off at the Eras Tour film, keep reading to see all the bejeweled stars who attended the premiere. 

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Beyoncé

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Simu Liu & Allison Hsu

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay & Amaya Hermann

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Director Sam Wrench

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Maren Morris

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Singer With Her Dancers and Band

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Karma Is the Girl on the Screen

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

If This Was a Movie

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

So She'll Go Back to LA

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Says Kris Jenner “F--ked Up" During Tense Argument

2

Masked Singer: Why The Pickle Cussed Out Judges After Unmasking

3
Exclusive

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says 2 of His Kids Are "Blocking" Him

4

Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Has the Perfect Advice for Travis Kelce

5

Scott Disick Reveals Why His Sex Life Is “Terrible”