Jeannie Mai Shares Message About Healing After Jeezy Divorce Filing

Jeezy Files for Divorce from Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is taking the time she needs.

Nearly a month after her husband Jeezy filed for divorce, The Real host notified her followers that she's temporarily stepping back from social media.

"Sometimes," her Oct. 11 Instagram post read, "you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal."

Jeezy—a.k.a Jay Wayne Jenkins—filed for divorce from Jeannie in Georgia court on Sept. 14 after two years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper said they're "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." The filing also states that Jeezy is seeking joint physical and legal custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco and for the former couple's prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

Jeannie, 44, and Jeezy, 46, started privately hanging out in November 2018 about a year after she announced her split from ex-husband Freddy Harteis. And she'll never forget their first date.