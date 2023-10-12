Jeannie Mai Shares Message About Healing After Jeezy Divorce Filing

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is taking the time she needs.
Nearly a month after her husband Jeezy filed for divorce, The Real host notified her followers that she's temporarily stepping back from social media.
"Sometimes," her Oct. 11 Instagram post read, "you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal."
Jeezy—a.k.a Jay Wayne Jenkins—filed for divorce from Jeannie in Georgia court on Sept. 14 after two years of marriage. In court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper said they're "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." The filing also states that Jeezy is seeking joint physical and legal custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco and for the former couple's prenuptial agreement to be enforced.
Jeannie, 44, and Jeezy, 46, started privately hanging out in November 2018 about a year after she announced her split from ex-husband Freddy Harteis. And she'll never forget their first date.
"We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away," Jeannie—who'd first met Jeezy when he was a guest on The Real years before—told Vogue in 2021. "Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could."
The pair made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 and got engaged the following year, tying the knot in March 2021.
Jeezy—who already had two children from previous relationships—and Jeanie knew they wanted to grow their family and tried to conceive before the wedding. However, things didn't go as they had hoped.
"We tried and tried for about a year before we got married," Jeannie shared on her YouTube channel Hello Hunnay in October 2021. "I actually did get pregnant, and I unfortunately lost the baby. I had a miscarriage."
Afterwards, they decided to try IVF.
"The very day of our wedding, March 27, we started our in vitro shots," Jeannie continued. "I went for about two weeks doing the shots with Jeezy and preparing for it. I go in for a routine appointment and this appointment was meant to check my lining to see how everything is preparing so that we can go ahead and transfer embryos. As soon as I got out of that appointment, we boarded a plane to go Miami."
While she was on the plane, she received a bunch of texts telling her the doctor was trying to reach her.
"I get off the plane. I call the doctor, and the doctor's like, ‘Stop taking your shots. You're pregnant. You guys got pregnant on your own,'" Jeannie recalled. "We got pregnant a week after the wedding."
Jeannie and Jeezy welcomed baby Monaco in January 2022. And while the talk show star had previously spoken about how she didn't always see motherhood in her future, she said her relationship with Jeezy changed her mind.
"Jeezy made me realize I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" she said on a 2021 episode of The Real. "I never really, truly felt safe. And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world."
She added, "And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."