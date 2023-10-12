Carlee Russell Kidnapping Hoax Case: Alabama Woman Found Guilty on 2 Misdemeanor Charges

Carlee Russell's legal troubles are continuing.
After the Alabama woman was charged with two misdemeanor counts after faking her own kidnapping in July, Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop found Russell guilty of both counts, Municipal Court Director Susan Fuqua has said per NBC News.
Despite a July 24 statement from her attorney Emory Anthony clarifying that Russell was never actually kidnapped, the outlet reports that the 26-year-old pled not guilty in court on Oct. 11, per Fuqua. NBC News also reports the Court Director as stating that Russell and her legal team stipulated an appeal before the ruling, causing the case to now go before the Bessemer Circuit Court in Jefferson County where it will start anew. Having heard the legal team's intent for appeal, local Birmingham station WVTM reported that Judge Bishop decided then to make his ruling, as a case needs a verdict before moving to appeal.
"We stipulated an appeal of the case and the reasoning behind it was that they were trying to ask for jail time, which we totally disagree with, all right," Anthony told reporters, per WVTM. "So, in fairness, it's no need of having a trial here knowing their position. So we have stipulated an appeal of the case, it will start anew in the Bessemer circuit court."
Though Russell is currently free on bond, Fuqua told NBC News the sentence in municipal court was restitution of almost $18,000 and 120 days in jail on each of her charges—two misdemeanor counts of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. She also reported that Russell's legal team has requested a jury trial in the appeal to state court.
E! News has reached out to Russell's attorney for comment and has not heard back.
On July 13, Russell disappeared after calling 911 to report a toddler on the side of the road. Neither she nor a child were found when police showed at the scene and, following an extensive search, Russell showed up at her home two days later.
Though she initially claimed that a man abducted her at the scene, authorities were not able to verify her claims and found that she had Googled terms related to abduction before she disappeared.
At a press conference on July 24, however, her attorney provided a statement on Russell's behalf to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis to clarify her story.
"There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023," Anthony said. "My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person."
"This was a single act done by herself," the lawyer's statement continued. "My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family."