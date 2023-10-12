Carlee Russell Kidnapping Hoax Case: Alabama Woman Found Guilty on 2 Misdemeanor Charges

Watch : Carlee Russell CHARGED for Kidnapping Hoax: See Her Mugshot

Carlee Russell's legal troubles are continuing.

After the Alabama woman was charged with two misdemeanor counts after faking her own kidnapping in July, Hoover Municipal Judge Brad Bishop found Russell guilty of both counts, Municipal Court Director Susan Fuqua has said per NBC News.

Despite a July 24 statement from her attorney Emory Anthony clarifying that Russell was never actually kidnapped, the outlet reports that the 26-year-old pled not guilty in court on Oct. 11, per Fuqua. NBC News also reports the Court Director as stating that Russell and her legal team stipulated an appeal before the ruling, causing the case to now go before the Bessemer Circuit Court in Jefferson County where it will start anew. Having heard the legal team's intent for appeal, local Birmingham station WVTM reported that Judge Bishop decided then to make his ruling, as a case needs a verdict before moving to appeal.

"We stipulated an appeal of the case and the reasoning behind it was that they were trying to ask for jail time, which we totally disagree with, all right," Anthony told reporters, per WVTM. "So, in fairness, it's no need of having a trial here knowing their position. So we have stipulated an appeal of the case, it will start anew in the Bessemer circuit court."