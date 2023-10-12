Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion: First Look Photos Reveal Which Women Are Attending

Watch : Love is Blind: Aaliyah REVEALS Where She and Uche Stand

Stacy Snyder and Lydia Velez Gonzalez won't be the only two peas in a pod at the Love Is Blind season five reunion.

E! News can exclusively debut the first look photos of the women who are attending the reunion episode, dropping on Netflix Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

And in addition to brides Stacy and Lydia—whose wedding day decisions will be revealed on the finale Oct. 13—three women that didn't make it to the altar will also join the sit-down: Johnie Maraist, Aaliyah Cosby and Taylor Rue, who are all pictured in their stunning evening gowns.

Netflix has yet to share which men will join hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for the pre-recorded special.

But with Lydia and Aaliyah both appearing, it looks like fans can expect them to reveal what really went down between them when the cameras weren't rolling—specifically, when Aaliyah alleged that the friends had a fight after her almost-fiancé Uche Okoroha disclosed that he had dated Lydia just three months prior to filming.