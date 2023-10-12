Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion: First Look Photos Reveal Which Women Are Attending

Stacy Snyder and Lydia Velez Gonzalez won't be the only two peas in a pod at the Love Is Blind season five reunion.
E! News can exclusively debut the first look photos of the women who are attending the reunion episode, dropping on Netflix Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
And in addition to brides Stacy and Lydia—whose wedding day decisions will be revealed on the finale Oct. 13—three women that didn't make it to the altar will also join the sit-down: Johnie Maraist, Aaliyah Cosby and Taylor Rue, who are all pictured in their stunning evening gowns.
Netflix has yet to share which men will join hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey for the pre-recorded special.
But with Lydia and Aaliyah both appearing, it looks like fans can expect them to reveal what really went down between them when the cameras weren't rolling—specifically, when Aaliyah alleged that the friends had a fight after her almost-fiancé Uche Okoroha disclosed that he had dated Lydia just three months prior to filming.
Another showdown likely to play out onscreen? Stacy and Johnie's heated feud over their once-shared interest in Izzy Zapata.
Not to mention, viewers should be able to find out the status updates between Stacy and fiancé Izzy; Lydia and fiancé Milton Johnson; and Johnie and boyfriend Chris Fox, who took the Houston lawyer back after she broke things off in the pods.
"For me, it was a no-brainer to give it a second chance," Chris told E! News in an exclusive interview published Sept. 29. "We are all going through something that we've never been through before. It's uncharted waters."
Recognizing Johnie as "an incredible woman," Chris noted why he was open to their blossoming relationship after they came face-to-face in the airport going home. "She is always trying to do what's best for her," he said, "and I can't hold that against her."
Scroll on to get your first look at the fierce photos of Stacy, Lydia, Johnie, Taylor and Aaliyah at the Love Is Blind season five reunion, dropping Oct. 15.