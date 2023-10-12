The Masked Singer: Why The Pickle Cussed Out the Judges After Unmasking

Watch : The Masked Singer REVEALS the Doll's Celebrity Identity!

This contestant has a brine to pick with The Masked Singer judges.

After all, The Pickle was anything but cool as a cucumber during the unmasking on the Oct. 11 episode of the Fox singing competition, hilariously calling out Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger—as well as host Nick Cannon and guest Lance Bass—for sending him packing in an expletive-filled rant.

In what seemed to be an amuse bouche to how the evening would unfold, 2000s Night began with Pickle admitting in his clue package that he's "got a salty side."

"I've butted heads with NBA players, Real Housewives, award-winning directors, movie stars, bloggers, even entire online publications," the gerkin shared, adding he's "done so many things for so many years and people always associate me with my famous friends."

And though Pickle brought some BDE—big dill energy—to the stage with a rendition of Weezer's "Beverly Hills," he landed in the bottom two with fellow foodie contestant S'more. The two ended up dishing it out in a tasty Smackdown performance of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Going Down," though Pickle's take on the pop-punk classic ended on a sour note.