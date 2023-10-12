The Masked Singer: Why The Pickle Cussed Out the Judges After Unmasking

The Masked Singer unveiled the identity behind The Pickle on season 10, with the salty contestant jokingly cussing out judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

This contestant has a brine to pick with The Masked Singer judges.

After all, The Pickle was anything but cool as a cucumber during the unmasking on the Oct. 11 episode of the Fox singing competition, hilariously calling out Ken JeongRobin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger—as well as host Nick Cannon and guest Lance Bass—for sending him packing in an expletive-filled rant.

In what seemed to be an amuse bouche to how the evening would unfold, 2000s Night began with Pickle admitting in his clue package that he's "got a salty side."

"I've butted heads with NBA players, Real Housewives, award-winning directors, movie stars, bloggers, even entire online publications," the gerkin shared, adding he's "done so many things for so many years and people always associate me with my famous friends."

And though Pickle brought some BDE—big dill energy—to the stage with a rendition of Weezer's "Beverly Hills," he landed in the bottom two with fellow foodie contestant S'more. The two ended up dishing it out in a tasty Smackdown performance of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar, We're Going Down," though Pickle's take on the pop-punk classic ended on a sour note. 

After the panelists locked in their guesses for Pickle as Charlie SheenHoward SternConan O'Brien or Joel McHale, they were all proven wrong when comedian and self-proclaimed "king of trash talkMichael Rapaport took off his delicious disguise.

"I should've known that," lamented Jenny, whose husband Donnie Wahlberg costarred with Michael in the 2002 film Triggermen, prompting the actor joke that he was "calling Donnie tonight" to complain.

 

Michael Becker/FOX / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

And it was clear that Michael was feeling a bit salty over his loss. "Ken, you fake ass doctor," he shouted in his signature raspy voice. "Robin Thicke, I sang about Beverly Hills, you [bleep], where you grew up."

"I didn't just do great, I did fantastic!" Michael continued. "Shame on everybody here, including you, Nick Cannon!"

As Nick—who described Michael "a personal friend of mine"—broke down in laughter, the War at Home alum quipped, "Don't suck up to me now, you had your chance!"

Keep reading to meet the whole cast and see who is still in the competition.

Instagram (maskedsingerfox) & Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Anonymouse: Eliminated Pre-Premiere

During the season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, Demi Lovato was revealed as Anonymouse. However, she won't be competiting, it was a special one-time appearance.

"I wanted to be on your show," she told host Nick Cannon during the episode, "because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so its the best of both worlds."

Michael Becker/FOX / ABC via Getty Images

Rubber Ducky: Eliminated Week 1

The Rubber Ducky was revealed as Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson on the Sept. 27 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX / FOX via Getty Images

Diver: Eliminated Week 2

The Diver was exposed as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on Oct. 4.

Michael Becker/FOX / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pickle: Eliminated Week 3

Michael Rapaport was unmasked as the Pickle on the Oct. 11 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX

Gazelle

Michael Becker/FOX

Husky

Michael Becker/FOX

S'more

Michael Becker/FOX

Royal Hen

Michael Becker/FOX

Anteater

Michael Becker/FOX

Tiki

Michael Becker/FOX

Hibiscus

Michael Becker/FOX

Hawk

Michael Becker/FOX

Donut

Michael Becker/FOX

Cow

