Lenny Kravitz Strips Down Naked in Steamy New Music Video

Lenny Kravitz left little to the imagination in a sexy tease for his upcoming music video for the song "TK421."

Watch: Lenny Kravitz Teases New Music: "The Album I Didn't Make As a Teenager"

Fly away to social media and take a look at Lenny Kravitz's sexy side.

The 59-year-old teased the upcoming music video for his song "TK421," showcasing his ripped physique in and Oct. 11 preview clip.

The video shows Lenny completely nude, stretching his hands behind his head as only a statue covers him from the waist down. Another full-frontal view captures the singer with only his fingers covering his private parts—and even then, he comes dangerously close to giving viewers a glimpse.

Also in the video? Lenny—dressed in a nude shirt and brown snakeskin pants—gyrating his hips on a gold chair—shaped like a foot—with the top half of the seat poking out between his legs.

In more scenes, the Grammy winner poses in a bathtub and shirtless, flexes his muscles while wearing gold sunglasses and does a karate stance on the bed.

But fans won't have to wait too long to see the full video, as Lenny revealed it will drop at 12 p.m. ET on Oct. 12.

photos
Lenny Kravitz Through the Years

And the little look followers did get was enough to garner a stamp of approval. One user commented, "This man does not age. PERIOD," while another said, "Not sure where I sign up to hold lights, cameras, or towels, but I volunteer."

And if this highly anticipated music video isn't enough, Lenny may one day gift fans with another musical treat (Hint: It's a family affair). Back in March, the "Fly Away" artist shared why there's hope for a collaboration with his and Lisa Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz.

"I'm sure one day we'll do something together," he told E! News. "It's something we've always talked about. It will be the right thing at the right time as it always is."

Lenny Kravitz/ Instagram

Ahead of his new music, read on to see more stars strip down in steamy photos.

Instagram / Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

The rapper shared an uncensored nude mirror selfie as part of a photo dump shared on his Instagram Stories in August 2023.

Instagram/Halle Berry
Halle Berry

After an Instagram user accused the Oscar winner of "posting nudes for attention," she clapped back with a comment reading: "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."

lisarinna / Instagram
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum left little to the imagination in this nude selfie shared in July 2023. "Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," she wrote, referencing the beloved Schitt's Creek character. "Ok Moira." 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

Three months after giving birth to her first baby, the House Bunny actress shared a nude selfie to celebrate her "jiggly" postpartum body.

"This body of mine made a human from scratch," Rumer, who shares daughter Louetta with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, wrote on her Instagram in August 2023, "and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face."

She added, " I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do. In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou."

John Stamos / Caitlin McHugh Stamos / Instagram
John Stamos

The Full House alum marked his 60th birthday on Aug. 19, 2023 with a nude photo of himself taken by wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Instagram
Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez approved! The singer shared this steamy snapshot of her husband in a "Daddy Appreciation Post" on Father's Day. 

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa couldn't help but to thirst over the Riverdale actor when he tried to cool down from the summer heat in the pool.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

No bikini? No problem! The Goop founder sunbathed topless next to husband Brad Falchuk during their Italian getaway in June 2023.

Instagram/Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress was what she called "summer ready" in just her bikini bottoms, a wide-brimmed hat and a good poolside read.

Instagram/Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello

No crying in the club here! The "Havana" singer was all-smiles during a nude swim while on vacation in her Puerto Rico.

Insatgram/Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

The supermodel stripped down for a relaxing dip in the hot tub by a lake.

Instagram
Pink

The "Just Like Fire" singer went au naturel during a trip into the woods in May 2023. "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," she wrote in the caption. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tried to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!! #embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies."

Instagram/Jenny Mollen
Jenny Mollen

"My past is packed with fashion blunders and wardrobe malfunctions, most of which were my fault," the Angel actress wrote on Insatgram. "This scuba fin wasn't one of them. But believe me, there were some doozies."

Instagram/Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The couple that suns together, stays together! The Thor star showed off his buff beach bod while vacationing in Spain with his wife.

Instagram/Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family actress snapped a cheeky pic in her thong bikini while working on her tan.

instagram/Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley

Sun's out, buns out! The model soaked up some rays while lounging on a pool float.

Instagram/Sami Sheen
Sami Sheen

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards wasn't afraid to show some skin while vacationing in Hawaii.

Instagram
Eric Decker

Posing nude? Game on! The retired football player stripped down to promote wife Jessie James Decker's Just Eat cookbook.

Instagram/Ricki Lake
Ricki Lake

The former talk show host penned an empowering message about "complete self-acceptance and self love" alongside a nude photo in June 2023: "Hands down, these days are the best of my life."

She added, "54 1/2 years old (young!). Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here."

 

Insatgram/Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould

It looks like the Modern Family actor worked up quite the sweat while hiking in Colorado.

Instagram/Liam Payne
Liam Payne

Strip that down, indeed! The One Direction alum sent temperatures soaring with this poolside pic.

Instagram
Coco

The model turned up the heat in an itty-bitty thong bikini during Fourth of July celebrations.

Instagram/Rosalía
Rosalía

The "Malamente" singer kicked back in nothing but a pair of barely-there bottoms.

Instagram/Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova

Birthday suit alert! The supermodel went nude in celebration of her 58th birthday, writing on Instagram, "The hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now."

 

Instagram
Jared Leto

The Morbius star's abs were just too Gucci during this rock-climbing excursion.

