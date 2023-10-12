Celebrity Prime Day Picks: Kris Jenner, Tayshia Adams & More Share What's in Their Amazon Cart

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrities — they're just like us. Apart from all the glitz and glamor, they love finding great products at unbeatable prices, and Amazon's October Prime Day event is the perfect chance for us to shop like your favorite icons. From mattress toppers that are 60% off to Amazon shopper-loved Bio-Oil skincare, these picks are sure to make you feel like a superstar in your daily life.
There are only a few hours of Amazon Prime Day left, and it can be stressful to browse through the entire site looking for the perfect product. We've rounded up some of the very best deals from celeb-picked collections on Amazon, so whether you're looking to upgrade your home, kitchen, beauty regime, or more, you're in the right place. And, you can shop with confidence knowing that these finds were picked by your favorite celebs like Kris Jenner, Tayshia Adams, Whitney Port and more.
So get that "Add to Cart" button ready, because it's lights, camera, action!
Kris Jenner's Amazon Prime Day Picks
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Kris Jenner always knows what's hot, and Paris Hilton's Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set? That's hot. The set comes with everything you need to "sliv" your best life in the kitchen, including a fry pan, sauce pan, saute pan, stock pot, and felt protectors. The multi-layer nonstick coating helps ensure your food cooks perfectly, and the polished gold handles provide comfort, control, and (of course) style.
S'well Prep Food Glass Bowls - Set of 4
As the most iconic "momager" in pop culture, Kris is someone who can do it all even with her busy schedule. So it makes sense that one of her Amazon picks is these meal prep glass bowls. The bowls are marked with handy measurements and equipped with leak-resistant, pop-top lids so you can store your food safely or eat while on the go.
Tayshia Adams' Amazon Prime Day Picks
TopTopper Mattress Topper Queen Size
Gorgeous, gorgeous girls get their beauty sleep every night, and The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams definitely fits the bill. The TopTopper Matress Topper is made of virgin fiber and 3D velvet to ensure well-distributed comfort and thickness to your body for a good night's rest. On top of absorbing moisture and drying quickly, the pad is machine washable.
Cetaphil Face Wash
Another important piece of beauty know-how is going to bed with a clean face and washing your face every morning. The Cetaphil face wash is the perfect gently, deep-cleaning daily cleanser that reinforces your skin barrier, balances your skin, and minimizes the appearance of pores. Tayshia definitely deserves a rose for this affordable pick!
Jana Kramer's Amazon Prime Day Picks
Bio-Oil Skincare Set
Let's hear it for Jana Kramer: country singer, actress, mom of two with one on the way, and someone who knows her stuff when it comes to beauty and wellness. This Bio-Oil Skincare Set comes with a travel size Bio-Oil skincare oil, dry skin gel, and body lotion, all of which work to gently nourish your skin for a radiant glow. According to the brand, these products are dermatologist-recommended and clinically proven for scars, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, and so much more.
NETANY Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw - 4pcs Set
Of course, we can't miss this opportunity to mention these aesthetic drinking glasses and straws that are perfect for sipping your coffee (or whiskey). The glasses and straws are thick and durable, allowing them to withstand the sudden changes in temperature difference between -68°F to 212°F, according to the brand.
Whitney Port's Amazon Prime Day Picks
OTOTO Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer
Something that's both cute and super functional? In Whitney Port we trust. This Fun Guy Fridge Deodorizer helps get rid of unpleasant odors in your fridge without any hassle. It's the perfect gift for your loved ones this upcoming holiday season (although, we fully support you if you're in the mood to treat yourself).
TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
When it comes to beauty that starts from within, Whitney has us covered. This TATCHA Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is made with 20% botanical oils and humectants that deliver an instant boost of hydration to your skin. It can be used under or over your makeup for soft, dewy skin.
Teresa Caruso's Amazon Prime Day Picks
MaisoNovo Drill Free Shampoo/Soap Dispenser for Shower Wall
Teresa Caruso is one of the best organization gurus out there who knows how to make our lives calmer and aesthetically pleasing. This pack of 3 soap dispenser bottles come with corresponding wall-mount brackets, labels, and a funnel so you can upgrade your shower experience. Not to mention, you can install these on any smooth surface without worrying about drilling into your walls.
ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
We absolutely adore this ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner that Teresa picked out. Its minimalistic, cord-free design fits with any desk aesthetic, and it's great for reaching the corners and crevices of your desk. The vacuum is also equipped with a dust catcher that saves you from the mess of paper scrap, daily dust, dog hair, and more.
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.