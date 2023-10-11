DWTS’ Sasha Farber Shares What He Texted Former Partner Mary Lou Retton in Hospital

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life”

Sasha Farber is stepping up with a message for Mary Lou Retton.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared that he has been in touch with his former dance partner—who competed on the show in 2018—after her family said the former Olympic gymnast has been "fighting for her life" in the hospital with a "rare form" of pneumonia.

"I spoke to my Sweet Mary Lou over text, during the show," Sasha told People in an article published Oct. 11, "and I reminded her that she needs to fight harder than ever, there is only ONE Mary Lou and that she has got this."

The 39-year-old, who has been partnered with How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan for DWTS' ongoing 32nd season, explained that he sent Mary Lou pictures from their past dances together and "she said this made her smile."

"She kind of wants to give up," he added to Entertainment Tonight, "but I'm sending her videos of her dancing."