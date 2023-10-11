Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul Has the Perfect Advice for Travis Kelce Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance

Watch : Rich Paul Addresses Adele Marriage Rumors

Travis Kelce doesn't need coaching on how to date a music superstar, according to Rich Paul.

The sports agent, who went public with Adele in 2021, believes the Kansas City Chiefs tight end already has the tools to help him navigate the spotlight amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. After all, they share the same hometown.

"Here's the thing, Travis Kelce is from Cleveland," he said during an Oct. 10 appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First talk show. "I don't have to give him any advice. We're born with this, so he knows what to do."

The 41-year-old, whose impressive life story of how he came to be LeBron James' agent is detailed in his new book Lucky Me, jokingly added that Travis "can read" the memoir should he actually need advice.

"Travis," he quipped, "read Lucky Me!"

Indeed, Rich and Travis, 34, have a lot in common. In addition to being figures in the sports world, they both hail from Cleveland suburbs, with Rich spending his childhood in Glenville and Travis growing up just miles away in Cleveland Heights.