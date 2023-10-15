Prepare to Be Blinded By Victoria Beckham's 15 Engagement Rings

You'll wannabe Victoria Beckham after seeing her dazzling collection of engagement rings.
Rumor has it David Beckham has gifted the former Spice Girl with at least 15 diamond sparklers throughout their 24 years of marriage.
And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Over the years, Victoria has showcased more than a dozen engagement rings that range from brightly colored gemstones to massively shaped diamond cuts.
Of course, the fashion designer's impressive collection first started with David's 1998 proposal.
At the time, the world-famous soccer player popped the big question to Posh Spice with a three-carat, marquise cut diamond placed on a simple gold band. According to WWD, the jewelry piece was worth approximately $85,000 (which would be about $160,000 if he had purchased it in 2023).
Much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2017 engagement announcement, David and Victoria shared the exciting news at a press conference in Cheshire, England. The following year, they would tie the knot (in coordinated looks, of course!) and become celebrity couple royalty.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Following Victoria and David's wedding, she would go on to display many statement-making rings. And each iteration complemented the beauty mogul's evolving style. Like when she wore bold prints, her bling was just as grand. But as she opted for a sleek, understated approach, her jewelry also became more dainty.
But don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to get a closer look at Victoria's engagement rings.