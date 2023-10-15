Prepare to Be Blinded By Victoria Beckham's 15 Engagement Rings

Throughout the course of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's marriage, the retired athlete has gifted the former Spice Girl at least 15 massive diamond engagement rings.

You'll wannabe Victoria Beckham after seeing her dazzling collection of engagement rings.

Rumor has it David Beckham has gifted the former Spice Girl with at least 15 diamond sparklers throughout their 24 years of marriage

And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Over the years, Victoria has showcased more than a dozen engagement rings that range from brightly colored gemstones to massively shaped diamond cuts.

Of course, the fashion designer's impressive collection first started with David's 1998 proposal.

At the time, the world-famous soccer player popped the big question to Posh Spice with a three-carat, marquise cut diamond placed on a simple gold band. According to WWD, the jewelry piece was worth approximately $85,000 (which would be about $160,000 if he had purchased it in 2023).

Much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2017 engagement announcement, David and Victoria shared the exciting news at a press conference in Cheshire, England. The following year, they would tie the knot (in coordinated looks, of course!) and become celebrity couple royalty.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Following Victoria and David's wedding, she would go on to display many statement-making rings. And each iteration complemented the beauty mogul's evolving style. Like when she wore bold prints, her bling was just as grand. But as she opted for a sleek, understated approach, her jewelry also became more dainty.

C. Uncle/FilmMagic

But don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to get a closer look at Victoria's engagement rings.

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

1998

The ring that started it all. In 1998, David Beckham proposed to Victoria with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond set on a gold band.

Yui Mok - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

2001

Nothing says forever and always like an eternity band embellished with white diamonds. The former Spice Girl first showed off her new bling at her Learning to Fly book signing in October 2001.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

2003

The couple turned heads at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards in matching white looks. And while their twinning moment caputred attention, so did Victoria's platinum set, emerald-cut diamond with side baguettes.

SGranitz / WireImage

2004

For the fashion designer's 30th birthday, David gave her a brand-new sparkler, which featured a pink champagne diamond ring in a halo setting. According to Vogue, the jewelry piece was worth $1.1 million at the time. 

C. Uncle/FilmMagic

2005

David most certainly put a ring on it with this 17-carat pear cut stone. 

Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

2006

Victoria debuted a chic bob haircut and a brand-new jewelry piece, sporing a massive yellow emerald-cut diamond with eternity bands on both ends.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

2007

Green with envy? In 2007, Victoria donned a giant cushion-cut, emerald green sparkler that featured a sculptural diamond spiral design on the outside.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2008

While this emerald cut diamond looks similar to the design Victoria rocked in 2006, Chopard enhanced the shape for extra oomph.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2009

This lady is a vamp! The eponymous beauty founder opted for another colorful gemstone, wearing a vivid ruby red ring set in white diamonds.

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

2009

A beauty in blue. Before closing out 2009, Victoria swapped out her red hot ring for an oval-cut sapphire gemstone. 

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

2010

By 2010, Posh Spice seemingly went back to her roots, donning a dainty oval-cut pink diamond piece with a simple gold band.

AP Photo / Kin Cheung

2015

Victoria's less is more approach didn't last too long, as she debuted a giant round-cut diamond with side stones in 2015. 

Randy Brooke/WireImages

2015

She switched it up yet again for the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards, accessorizing her little black dress with a unique moonstone ring.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

2016

Victoria paired her power suit at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival with a sparkly diamond-adorned, square-cut ring. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

2018

Victoria's most recent addition to her dazzling collection, includes this blinding yellow ring that features a square-cut diamond on a pavé band.

