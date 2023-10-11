Josh Duggar to Remain in Prison Until 2032 After Appeal in Child Pornography Case Gets Rejected

Watch : Josh Duggar SENTENCED in Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar is staying behind bars.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has denied the former 19 Kids and Counting star's request to overturn the verdict in his child pornography case, per Oct. 5 court documents obtained by E! News.

As a result, Josh will continue serving his prison sentence of 12-and-a-half years. He's currently scheduled for release on Oct. 2, 2032, which was solidified in March when two additional months were tacked on.

A jury in Arkansas found the 35-year-old guilty on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in Dec. 2021. Josh, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars the following May.

According to court documents previously obtained by E! News, the former reality star was also fined $10,000 and ordered to be placed on 20 years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.