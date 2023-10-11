Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Once Asked Her on a Date Amid Will Smith Divorce Rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing more about her history with Chris Rock.
Amid the news that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for the last seven years, the Girls Trip star dropped another revelation and said the comedian once tried to romance her after hearing rumblings of marital strife.
"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce," Jada told People in an interview published Oct. 11. "And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, ‘What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."
E! News has reached out to Chris' rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Jada added she hasn't spoken to Chris since the 2022 Oscars, when Will took the stage and slapped the Saturday Night Live alum after he made a joke about the Red Table Talk host's bald head. (Jada has been open about her battle with alopecia). However, this wasn't the only Academy Awards show where there was drama between the two.
Six years prior, Jada had called out the award show for the lack of diversity among the nominees. Chris, who was hosting the 2016 ceremony, joked about Jada boycotting the event at that year's show. He further said in his 2023 Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage that she had urged him to step down as host as a sign of solidarity.
Looking back, Jada told People she was "not really recognizing the level of pressure [Chris] might've been under" in 2016 and that she could have called him to see how he was feeling. However, she said the Madagascar costars spoke after the event, and she thought they'd cleared the air.
"He apologized and I apologized to him as well," the actress continued. "So I actually thought that we were good, that the hatchet was buried between us. And we hadn't talked since then, until 2022 came."
Jada said Chris tried to speak to her during a broadcast break after Will's 2022 Oscars slap.
"Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me," the Worthy author told People. "He said, 'I didn't mean you any harm.' I said, 'I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s--t.' I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and…their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late '80s. I've got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure."
As for how Jada felt about Chris' joke?
"I mean, that's what comedians do," she said. "I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art. I'll say that several times I've had my feelings hurt, for sure. I've had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory."
Will, who picked up his Oscar for King Richard not long after the incident, later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for a decade. The actor also apologized to Chris for his "unacceptable" actions, noting Jada "had nothing to do with it."
But in his special, Chris said "Jada started this s--t" and that "nobody was pickin' on her." Meanwhile, Jade expressed her desire for him and Will to make peace.
"My deepest hope," she said on a June 2022 episode of Red Table Talk, "is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."
