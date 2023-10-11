Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Once Asked Her on a Date Amid Will Smith Divorce Rumors

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Marriage Separation Details

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing more about her history with Chris Rock.

Amid the news that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for the last seven years, the Girls Trip star dropped another revelation and said the comedian once tried to romance her after hearing rumblings of marital strife.

"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce," Jada told People in an interview published Oct. 11. "And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, ‘What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."

