RHOC's Shannon Beador Slammed Rumors About Her Drinking 10 Days Before DUI Arrest

Watch : RHOC's Emily Simpson Talks Shannon Beador's DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador addressed her drinking habits just days before she was arrested for DUI and hit and run last month.

During part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 17 reunion—which was taped 10 days before her Sept. 17 run-in with the law—the Bravo star slammed her costars for suggesting she repeatedly shared info about her troubled relationship with ex John Janssen after consuming alcohol.

Doubling down on her previous accusation about Shannon's alcohol usage, Heather Dubrow said during the Oct. 11 episode, "Don't get mad at me, you tend to drink and call some of us."

Shannon fired back, "That's a f--ked up thing to say to me," to which Heather replied, "It's not! You're the town crier."

However, the 59-year-old did admit to enjoying a cocktail or two on occasion. "Do I go out and drink sometimes?" she shared. "For you to say I need rehab. For you to paint a picture that I'm calling people every single night..."

Gina Kirschenheiter, who was arrested on her own DUI charges in 2019, chimed in, "You don't want to look at that at all though, Shannon?"