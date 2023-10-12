RHOC's Shannon Beador Slammed Rumors About Her Drinking 10 Days Before DUI Arrest

Shannon Beador addressed her drinking habits just days before she was arrested for DUI and hit and run last month.
During part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 17 reunion—which was taped 10 days before her Sept. 17 run-in with the law—the Bravo star slammed her costars for suggesting she repeatedly shared info about her troubled relationship with ex John Janssen after consuming alcohol.
Doubling down on her previous accusation about Shannon's alcohol usage, Heather Dubrow said during the Oct. 11 episode, "Don't get mad at me, you tend to drink and call some of us."
Shannon fired back, "That's a f--ked up thing to say to me," to which Heather replied, "It's not! You're the town crier."
However, the 59-year-old did admit to enjoying a cocktail or two on occasion. "Do I go out and drink sometimes?" she shared. "For you to say I need rehab. For you to paint a picture that I'm calling people every single night..."
Gina Kirschenheiter, who was arrested on her own DUI charges in 2019, chimed in, "You don't want to look at that at all though, Shannon?"
But when it came to Gina, Shannon admitted the root cause of their rocky friendship actually dates back to cast gossip from her 2017 breakup from David Beador.
"From the beginning of you starting the show, you said in your first season when I was going through my acrimonious divorce, you said I masked with alcohol," she told Gina. "And I said, 'Did I drink more this year? Abso-frickin'-lutely I did.'"
Gina's response for talking about Shannon's drinking? "Don't try to blame me," the 39-year-old retorted. "I'm on this show too. Our job is to say how we feel and to say the truth about what's going on."
Drinking allegations aside, Shannon broke down over her breakup from John after filming on season 17 ended last fall.
"He f--king broke up with me, he broke my f--king heart," she said through tears. "Can I look back at certain scenes and see that he's checked out? Absolutely I can, but I'm embarrassed. I feel like I'm a smart person that has a semi-decent head on their shoulders and it's like, 'My god, look how he's looking at you. Did you not see it then?'"
RHOC's reunion finale comes three weeks after E! News confirmed with the Newport Beach Police Department that Shannon was booked for two misdemeanors—DUI for alcohol and hit and run—and was cited and released without bond around 1 a.m. the morning of Sept. 17.
Following the incident, Shannon's attorney Michael L. Fell told E! News in a statement, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
