Kourtney Kardashian's BaubleBar Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock Just in Time for Spooky Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spooky season has crept up on us again, and it's time to get ready for the scariest time of the year! What better way to celebrate the season of ghouls, goblins, vampires, and all things scary than with a fa-boo-lous pair of blinged-out skeleton earrings from BaubleBar.

Kourtney Kardashian—aka the queen of Halloween—shared the bewitching bling again on her Instagram story back in early September, rocking them with a matching festive skeleton onesie. And the shopper's remorse has been haunting us ever since.

The skeleton earrings are also a favorite among other celebrities, as both Kate Hudson and Blake Lively previously shared their love for BaubleBar's Halloween collection. Now we're happy to share that the spooktacular pair of earrings are back in stock today (on Friday the 13th of all days) and are available to purchase on BaubleBar right now! But be warned ghoul-friends, these sell out quickly! So, make sure to grab a pair ASAP.