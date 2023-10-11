Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Shares Health Update Amid Olympian's Battle With Rare Form of Pneumonia

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life”

Mary Lou Retton's health battle continues.

The legendary gymnast's daughter Shayla Schrepfer shared a video to her social media thanking followers for their support amid her mom's fight with a rare form of pneumonia, while also taking a moment to update them on her condition.

"She's still fighting," the 28-year-old said with a smile. "It's going to be a day by day process, and we hope that you guys will respect her boundaries as we want to keep the details between her and our family right now."

And Shayla affirmed her mom is in good hands. "She is being treated by the best of the best professionals here," she continued. "And it has been such a blessing to have their hands on her. So please continue the prayers. We cannot thank you enough for the love and support you guys have shown."

It is a level of public support that has touched Mary Lou, 55, and her family, including her and ex-husband Shannon Kelley's other three daughters McKenna, 26, Skyla, 23, and Emma, 21.