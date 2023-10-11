DWTS' Sasha Farber Gushing About Ex Emma Slater Proves They Are the Friendliest Exes

Watch : DWTS' Emma Slater Files for Divorce From Sasha Farber

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater may no longer be partners in life, but they'll always have each other's backs in the ballroom.

Despite filing for divorce earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain the friendliest of exes while competing against each other on season 32 of the ABC competition series.

"We're very professional," Sasha exclusively told E! News alongside his partner Alyson Hannigan after the Oct. 10 episode. "We are great friends. In times like these you say, 'Thank you for the beautiful memories,' and you gotta move on." (For more from the cast, tune in to E! News tonight, Oct. 11, at 11 p.m.)

Alyson applauded the athlete for he's cha-chaing into this next chapter of life.

"Sasha I don't think is capable of being negative," the How I Met Your Mother alum added. "You're just such a positive, happy person and you want the best for everyone."

Which will always include his ex, who filed for divorce in February after four years of marriage.