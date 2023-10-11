Exclusive

DWTS' Sasha Farber Gushing About Ex Emma Slater Proves They Are the Friendliest Exes

By Brett Malec Oct 11, 2023 9:43 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVDivorcesE! NewsExclusivesCouplesShowsNBCU
MON-THURS 11 PM
Watch: DWTS' Emma Slater Files for Divorce From Sasha Farber

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater may no longer be partners in life, but they'll always have each other's backs in the ballroom.

Despite filing for divorce earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain the friendliest of exes while competing against each other on season 32 of the ABC competition series.

"We're very professional," Sasha exclusively told E! News alongside his partner Alyson Hannigan after the Oct. 10 episode. "We are great friends. In times like these you say, 'Thank you for the beautiful memories,' and you gotta move on." (For more from the cast, tune in to E! News tonight, Oct. 11, at 11 p.m.)

Alyson applauded the athlete for he's cha-chaing into this next chapter of life.

"Sasha I don't think is capable of being negative," the How I Met Your Mother alum added. "You're just such a positive, happy person and you want the best for everyone."

Which will always include his ex, who filed for divorce in February after four years of marriage.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

"Life's too short to worry about things," he shared. "I'm so grateful I get to be on this show."

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The former couple even give each other advice on their weekly routines. "I adore Emma and we help each other and she's great," he continued. "She's doing amazing with Mauricio [Umansky] and I wish her nothing but the best."

Sasha's comments echo what Emma told E! News last week about what it's like working with her former spouse.

"It's not a nightmare at all," she gushed Oct. 5. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly."

As for what caused their breakup? Emma previously shared that "the love didn't actually go away," but rather it essentially came down to wanting different things when it came to starting a family.

"It's interesting because I do want to have kids," she explained on the Aug. 15 episode of the Viall Files podcast, "I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."

Keep reading to relive Emma and Sasha's love story. And for more exclusive DWTS interviews, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years

2

Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Shares Update on Olympian's Health Battle

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Once Asked Her on a Date

Jonathan Leibson/FilmMagic
2012: All In For The 99% Art, Music And Activist Event
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
2013: Warm Bodies Movie Premiere in Los Angeles
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Engagement on Dancing With the Stars
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Engagement on Air
Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2016: Dancing With the Stars Performance
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2016: Dancing With the Stars Season 23 Finale Event
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
2017: Los Angeles Outing
Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2017: Dancing With the Stars With Simone Biles and Rashad Jennings
David Livingston/Getty Images
2017: Knott's Berry Farm
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2018: Planet Hollywood Times Square Visit in NYC
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
2019: Keo Motsepe's Birthday Party
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
2020: Los Angeles Outing
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years

2

Mary Lou Retton's Daughter Shares Update on Olympian's Health Battle

3

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Once Asked Her on a Date

4

Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Powerful Message on “Backlash"

5

Rebecca Loos Reacts to Commentary Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Claims