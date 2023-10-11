DWTS' Sasha Farber Gushing About Ex Emma Slater Proves They Are the Friendliest Exes

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater may no longer be partners in life, but they'll always have each other's backs in the ballroom.
Despite filing for divorce earlier this year, the Dancing With the Stars pros remain the friendliest of exes while competing against each other on season 32 of the ABC competition series.
"We're very professional," Sasha exclusively told E! News alongside his partner Alyson Hannigan after the Oct. 10 episode. "We are great friends. In times like these you say, 'Thank you for the beautiful memories,' and you gotta move on." (For more from the cast, tune in to E! News tonight, Oct. 11, at 11 p.m.)
Alyson applauded the athlete for he's cha-chaing into this next chapter of life.
"Sasha I don't think is capable of being negative," the How I Met Your Mother alum added. "You're just such a positive, happy person and you want the best for everyone."
Which will always include his ex, who filed for divorce in February after four years of marriage.
"Life's too short to worry about things," he shared. "I'm so grateful I get to be on this show."
The former couple even give each other advice on their weekly routines. "I adore Emma and we help each other and she's great," he continued. "She's doing amazing with Mauricio [Umansky] and I wish her nothing but the best."
Sasha's comments echo what Emma told E! News last week about what it's like working with her former spouse.
"It's not a nightmare at all," she gushed Oct. 5. "We support each other so much that I want the very best for Sasha. I love him and Alyson together on the show. We support each other, very, very truly."
As for what caused their breakup? Emma previously shared that "the love didn't actually go away," but rather it essentially came down to wanting different things when it came to starting a family.
"It's interesting because I do want to have kids," she explained on the Aug. 15 episode of the Viall Files podcast, "I just don't want to delay Sasha's path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don't want to talk about him too much because that's really for him to say, but it's about kids."
