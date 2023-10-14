How to Slay Your Halloween Hair, According Khloe Kardashian's Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons

There's nothing scarier than ruining your hair for a Halloween costume.
But luckily, hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons—who works with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, among others—has your mane needs covered.
After all, the hair care expert has done a few fang-tastic looks over the years, giving Khloe a head-turning blunt bob to channel her inner femme fatale and transforming Kourtney into Ariana Grande.
"One of my favorite looks is when I did Cleopatra on Khloe," Andrew exclusively told E! News. "Making that wig was so fun, I sewed on gold beads and cut it with bangs for a chic look."
He added, "I loved seeing Khloe in dark hair because it's not something we get to see her in often."
If you plan on following in The Kardashians star's footsteps by stepping out of your beauty comfort zone, Andrew has the tricks—and treats—that will make you look drop dead gorgeous this Halloween.
As Andrew put it, "Any look is achievable at home if you have the right tools."
Keep reading to get a break down of the glam expert's haircare advice, from styling a wig to avoiding hair damage.
How to style a wig for Halloween:
We have bloody-good news: You don't need to break the bank to find a wig that complements your costume.
"When you are looking for a wig for Halloween," Andrew shared, "I recommend checking out a wig and hair shop or a beauty supply store. Here, you have access to more selections and they're cheaper than they would be at a classic Halloween store."
And, as Andrew pointed out, wigs from beauty retailers are typically easier to style. As for the type of headpieces to look for? He suggests a synthetic wig with bangs because it'll conceal the natural hairline.
"While hot styling tools on a synthetic wig is an obvious no-no," he noted, "you can use a blowdryer on the lowest setting and a round brush to help shape your wig. If you want to add volume or waves, set it with Velcro rollers and hit it for a few minutes with the blow dry on low."
He also recommends wig tape to keep everything intact during your wickedly-fun festivities. "The tape comes in different sizes and forms," he shared, "that really make it easy to work with any face shape or wig style."
And let's just say you don't want to fuss with a wig, Andrew noted that hair extensions are not only more cost-effective in the long run, but it will come in handy long after Halloween is over. His favorite? Bellami Hair's Piccolina collection.
How to dye hair without damaging it:
It's not uncommon to skip the wig altogether and commit to a fresh dye. However, if you're not completely head over heels with the color, Andrew offered a quick fix: "I recommend going with a temporary hair color, which includes chalks, sprays, gels and creams."
But if you want to take the plunge, he stressed the importance of properly caring for your tresses beforehand.
"Start practicing healthy hair techniques in advance," he said, "such as limiting hot tool styling and using deep conditioner hair products like the Andrew Fitzsimons Virgin Repair Restructuring Hair Mask once a week to ensure your hair is in great shape to take on a color change."
Essential tools and techniques to use for Halloween hairstyles:
Regardless if your costume requires extreme glam or gore, Andrew shared his best-kept tips for keeping your tresses fresh past the witching hour.
"If you're going for an outlandish updo, make sure you have a really good hard hold hairspray so the look lasts all day (or night)," he advised. "If you're using hot tools, use heat protection before you style it, such as the Andrew Fitzsimons AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner or the NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Shine Oil Mist for added strength and shine."
And once Hallows Eve is over and you're ready to hit the hay, well, that's when the most important beauty advice comes into play.
"Take out any tight hair ties, braids or twists before going to bed," he said, "so you aren't tugging or causing damage to your strands which can lead to breakage."
Styling your hair for Halloween doesn't have to be spooky.