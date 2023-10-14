How to Slay Your Halloween Hair, According Khloe Kardashian's Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons

How to style a wig for Halloween:

We have bloody-good news: You don't need to break the bank to find a wig that complements your costume.

"When you are looking for a wig for Halloween," Andrew shared, "I recommend checking out a wig and hair shop or a beauty supply store. Here, you have access to more selections and they're cheaper than they would be at a classic Halloween store."

And, as Andrew pointed out, wigs from beauty retailers are typically easier to style. As for the type of headpieces to look for? He suggests a synthetic wig with bangs because it'll conceal the natural hairline.

"While hot styling tools on a synthetic wig is an obvious no-no," he noted, "you can use a blowdryer on the lowest setting and a round brush to help shape your wig. If you want to add volume or waves, set it with Velcro rollers and hit it for a few minutes with the blow dry on low."

He also recommends wig tape to keep everything intact during your wickedly-fun festivities. "The tape comes in different sizes and forms," he shared, "that really make it easy to work with any face shape or wig style."

And let's just say you don't want to fuss with a wig, Andrew noted that hair extensions are not only more cost-effective in the long run, but it will come in handy long after Halloween is over. His favorite? Bellami Hair's Piccolina collection.