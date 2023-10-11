Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection With His Mom's Death

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Former NFL player Sergio Brown is in police custody following the death of his mother last month.

The athlete was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder Oct. 10 in San Diego as he was re-entering the United States from Mexico, the Maywood Police Department in Maywood, Ill. said in a statement to NBC News Oct. 11. Sergio's arrest is in connection with the death of his 73-year-old mom Myrtle Simmons Brown, whose body was found near her home in a Chicago suburb on Sept. 16.

On the same day Myrtle's body was found, both she and Sergio had been reported missing by family, the Maywood Police Department said last month in a statement to E! News. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office told E! News Sept. 18 that the cause of Myrtle's death was multiple injuries due to assault, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.