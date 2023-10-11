Save On Must-Have Problem-Solving Finds From Amazon's October Prime Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've got 99 problems in your daily life and finding genius hacks for them is one, listen up. Amazon's October Prime Day event is currently live, making this the perfect opportunity for you to make your daily life easier without breaking the bank. Whether you're looking to reduce the mess in your kitchen, streamline your beauty routine, or keep your home and office as clutter-free as possible, we've got you covered.
We've rounded up the very best Prime Day deals on products that are specifically designed to help you solve those minor and major problems that unnecessarily pile on to your daily plate of stress, because life is hard enough as is. From a small-yet-mighty multi-purpose carpet cleaner with 48,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews to a migraine and headache relief cap that's been described by multiple shoppers as their "holy grail," these problem-solving products will have you ready to run the day (and not the other way around).
So get ready to add these must-haves to your shopping cart, and carpe diem!
The Best Amazon Problem-Solving Kitchen Deals
Our Pick: ACTIVE Dishwasher Cleaner and Deodorizer Tablets
These dishwasher cleaner and deodorizer tablets have 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with multiple shoppers mentioning that their dishwashers smelled and looked "brand new" after usage. Not only do these tablets help remove odors from your dishwasher, they help remove residue and grime, as well as eliminate limescale and hard water stains. According to the brand, the tablets can be used on any interior household or commercial automatic dishwashing machine, and they are safe for septic systems.
KPKitchen Pancake Batter Dispenser for $22 (originally $28)
KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe for $11 (originally $30)
Ourokhome Pastry Dough Bench Cutter Scraper for $8 (originally $10)
BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket for $15 (originally $20)
Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest for $6 (originally $15)
Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press for $12 (originally $20)
Mueller Pro-Series 10-in-1, 8 Blade Vegetable Chopper for $24 (originally $30)
Cestari Recipe Holder Stand for Smartphones and Tablets for $16 (originally $20)
OTOTO Bernie Bunny Toaster Tongs for $10 (originally $15)
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Essential 3-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set for $21 (originally $30)
The Best Amazon Problem-Solving Beauty Deals
Our Pick: Revlon Face Roller
Oftentimes, products that go mega-viral on TikTok do so for good reason, and this Revlon oil control face roller is no exception. Made of real volcanic stone that instantly soaks up excess oil, this roller allows you to stay shine-free, selfie-ready anywhere you go. You can use it on clean skin or over your makeup throughout the day.
Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Machine for $18 (originally $31)
Donut Hair Bun Maker 7 Pieces for $7 (originally $9)
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set for $13 (originally $16)
GAINWELL 50-Count Compressed Facial Sponges for Daily Facial Cleansing and Exfoliating for $8 (originally $16)
ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Cryotherapy Ice Roller for Face for $8 (originally $10)
AYASAL Lash Lift Kit Eyelash Perm Kit for $20 (originally $39)
YOUTHLAB ProSculpt Gua Sha for $30 (originally $40)
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel - 3 Pack for $13 (originally $16)
The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp - 2 Pack for $12 (originally $19)
Grace & Stella Award Winning Under Eye Mask for $14 (originally $18)
MSQ Eyelash Separator Mascara Applicator for $5 (originally $8)
TRANAMOS Silicone Bottle Covers - 8 Pack for $6 (originally $10)
The Best Amazon Problem-Solving Home & Office Deals
Our Pick: YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber
If you're looking for the king of all home-related problem-solvers, this is it. Say goodbye to tedious hours of scrubbing and take back your time (and sanity) with this electric spin scrubber that comes with a long, retractable handle and 8 replaceable multifunctional brush heads. It can be used to clean a wide range of surfaces in your home, including your bathroom, kitchen, car, furniture, and windows.
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $89 (originally $124)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power for $20 (originally $40)
Onlyeasy Sturdy Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer for $16 (originally $27)
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls - 6 Pack for $16 (originally $30)
Clorox Disinfecting Mist - 2 Pack for $10 (originally $13)
TICARVE Cleaning Gel for $6 (originally $10)
TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap for $22 (originally $50)
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning Kit for $18 (originally $21)
Hypermotion Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - 12 Pack for $8 (originally $17)
YUELAN 3 Section Laundry Hamper for $30 (originally $40)
HomeHacks Storage 3-Pack Clothes Organizer for $10 (originally $17)
5-Pack Pastel Crates for Desk Organizers for $12 (originally $24)
CTSNSLH 23QT Plastic Storage Bins Organizer 3 Tier for $32 (originally $56)
EyeVac PRO Touchless Vacuum for $160 (originally $200)
TOOLF 3-Tier Rolling Cart for $30 (originally $37)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.