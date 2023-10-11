RHOSLC's Heather Gay Responds to Mary Cosby's Body-Shaming Comments

There's nothing Gucci about body-shaming.
At least that's how Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans felt after Mary Cosby seemingly shaded Heather Gay's form-fitting Gucci corset top on a recent episode of the Bravo series.
While appearing on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 10, Mary was prompted to share her thoughts on Heather's fashion choices during a game of "Versace or Hibachi," in which you say the designer name if you like the look.
"Mary, did Heather get it right with this Gucci top and chain necklace?" Andy asked the reality TV star, to which she responded, "No. I don't think Gucci makes that."
When asked if she thought the top was fake, Mary continued, "Yes, I do. I've never seen a corset in a size 14."
It didn't take long for Heather to stumble upon Mary's comments.
On Oct. 11, the Bravobybetches Instagram account shared a clip of Mary discussing her co-star's body size. But instead of giving Mary the cold shoulder, Heather took the high road.
"It's real," the Beauty Lab founder responded, referring to her Gucci top. "And it's spectacular!"
And while Heather kept a positive attitude, Bravo fans couldn't help but share their disappointment over Mary's remarks.
One Instagram user wrote, "She does know that the average American woman is a size 16 right? Also, Gucci carries up to XXXL and they carry up to 48 which is typically a size 16 in US sizes."
Another added, "Mary is just rude. She is not funny. She isn't 'keeping it real.' She's mean," while another fan noted, "Unbelievably rude to comment on a woman's size. Heather is stunning & a role model."
Of course, this isn't the first time Mary has made shocking comments towards Heather.
In the season four trailer of RHOSLC, which E! News exclusively revealed in August, Heather asked Mary, "Do you think I look inbred?" to which she bluntly replied, "I do."
See all of the drama unfold every Tuesday, when new episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to learn more about season four.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)