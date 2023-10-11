RHOSLC's Heather Gay Responds to Mary Cosby's Body-Shaming Comments

Watch : RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

There's nothing Gucci about body-shaming.

At least that's how Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans felt after Mary Cosby seemingly shaded Heather Gay's form-fitting Gucci corset top on a recent episode of the Bravo series.

While appearing on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live on Oct. 10, Mary was prompted to share her thoughts on Heather's fashion choices during a game of "Versace or Hibachi," in which you say the designer name if you like the look.

"Mary, did Heather get it right with this Gucci top and chain necklace?" Andy asked the reality TV star, to which she responded, "No. I don't think Gucci makes that."

When asked if she thought the top was fake, Mary continued, "Yes, I do. I've never seen a corset in a size 14."