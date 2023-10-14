How Chloé Lukasiak Turned Her Toxic Dance Moms Experience Into a Second Act

Watch : Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Dance Studio

Years later, Chloé Lukasiak can still remember the moment she decided to stop living on the dance floor.

It wasn't when her four tumultuous seasons as one of Abby Lee Miller's oft-chastised pupils came to a sudden end with an ugly argument that saw the studio owner bellow that the then-13-year-old was "finished." Nor was it when she exited Dance Moms for a second time in 2017.

Instead, in the fall of 2019, just months before she was set to begin her freshman year at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., "I took my last class and I was like, 'I'm done, I'm walking away,'" Chloé recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I needed that space and that independence from something that had consumed my whole life."

Just 2 years old when she signed on as one of Abby's skilled competition dancers tasked with nabbing the top prize (because second place is the first loser), "It was a sport I really loved," she said, "but it was often infected by toxicity."