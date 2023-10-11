Titan Sub Tragedy: Additional Presumed Human Remains Recovered From Debris

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided another update on the aftermath of the Titan submersible catastrophe.
Nearly four months after the implosion, in which presumed human remains were later found near the wreckage site on the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor, Marine safety engineers have "recovered and transferred remaining debris and evidence," including additional presumed human remains, the U.S Coast Guard Headquarters announced Oct. 10.
"The salvage mission, which was conducted under an existing agreement with U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, was a follow-up to initial recovery operations following the loss of the Titan submersible," a statement shared in a press release read. "The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals."
In the wake of the latest discovery, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) noted it is now coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as well as other agencies, to "schedule a joint evidence review of recovered Titan debris."
"This review session will help determine the next steps for necessary forensic testing," the organization concluded. "The MBI will continue evidence analysis and witness interviews ahead of a public hearing regarding this tragedy."
The update on the recovery mission comes after the OceanGate Expedition submersible, which had a five-person crew onboard, went missing on its way to tour the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in June. The passengers were later identified as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, former diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.
Days into the massive search, the company operating the submersible addressed the fate of the crew, confirming there was reason to believe they had all "sadly been lost."
"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate announced in a June 22 statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."
