Titan Sub Tragedy: Additional Presumed Human Remains Recovered From Debris

Watch : Mom of Titan Sub Victim Says She Gave Son Her Spot

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided another update on the aftermath of the Titan submersible catastrophe.

Nearly four months after the implosion, in which presumed human remains were later found near the wreckage site on the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor, Marine safety engineers have "recovered and transferred remaining debris and evidence," including additional presumed human remains, the U.S Coast Guard Headquarters announced Oct. 10.

"The salvage mission, which was conducted under an existing agreement with U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, was a follow-up to initial recovery operations following the loss of the Titan submersible," a statement shared in a press release read. "The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals."

In the wake of the latest discovery, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) noted it is now coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as well as other agencies, to "schedule a joint evidence review of recovered Titan debris."