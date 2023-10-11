Titan Sub Tragedy: Additional Presumed Human Remains Recovered From Debris

Nearly four months after damaged debris from the Titan submersible wreckage was found, Marine safety engineers have confirmed "additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered."

By Kisha Forde Oct 11, 2023 4:17 PMTags
TitanicCelebrities
Watch: Mom of Titan Sub Victim Says She Gave Son Her Spot

The U.S. Coast Guard has provided another update on the aftermath of the Titan submersible catastrophe.

Nearly four months after the implosion, in which presumed human remains were later found near the wreckage site on the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor, Marine safety engineers have "recovered and transferred remaining debris and evidence," including additional presumed human remains, the U.S Coast Guard Headquarters announced Oct. 10.

"The salvage mission, which was conducted under an existing agreement with U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, was a follow-up to initial recovery operations following the loss of the Titan submersible," a statement shared in a press release read. "The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan's debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals."

In the wake of the latest discovery, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) noted it is now coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), as well as other agencies, to "schedule a joint evidence review of recovered Titan debris."

photos
Famous Freak Accidents

"This review session will help determine the next steps for necessary forensic testing," the organization concluded. "The MBI will continue evidence analysis and witness interviews ahead of a public hearing regarding this tragedy."

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years

2

Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Files for Divorce From Ali Krieger

3

Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Powerful Message on “Backlash"

The update on the recovery mission comes after the OceanGate Expedition submersible, which had a five-person crew onboard, went missing on its way to tour the wreckage of the RMS Titanic in June. The passengers were later identified as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, former diver and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood

Days into the massive search, the company operating the submersible addressed the fate of the crew, confirming there was reason to believe they had all "sadly been lost."

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate announced in a June 22 statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

Keep reading to find out more about the lives lost during the tragedy.

Courtesy of the Dawood family
Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

On June 18, 2023, a deep-sea submersible Titan, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions and carrying five people on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic, was declared missing. Following a five-day search, the U.S. Coast Guard announced at a June 22 press conference that the vessel suffered a "catastrophic implosion" that killed all five passengers on board.

Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, both British citizens, were also among the victims.

Their family is one of the wealthiest in Pakistan, with Shahzada Dawood serving as the vice chairman of Engro Corporation, per The New York Times. His son was studying at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shahzada's sister Azmeh Dawood told NBC News that Suleman had expressed reluctance about going on the voyage, informing a relative that he "wasn't very up for it" and felt "terrified" about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, but ultimately went to please his father, a Titanic fan, for Father's Day.

The Dawood Foundation mourned their deaths in a statement to the website, saying, "It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood. Our beloved sons were aboard OceanGagte's Titan submersible that perished underwater. Please continue to keep the departed souls and our family in your prayers during this difficult period of mourning."

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Stockton Rush

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was the pilot of the Titan. The entrepreneur—who founded the research company in 2009 in Everett, Wash.—had long been interested in exploration. Rush, 61, previously said he dreamed of becoming the first person on Mars and once said that he'd "like to be remembered as an innovator."

In addition to leading voyages to see the remnants of the Titanic, Rush had another surprising connection to the historic 1912 event: His wife Wendy Rush is the great-great-granddaughter of a couple who died on the Titanic, Ida and Isidor Straus.

Action Aviation via AP
Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

Harding—the chairman of aircraft company Action Aviation—said the group had started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada and was planning to start dive operations around 4 a.m. on June 18. The 58-year-old added, "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

His past explorations included traveling to the deepest part of the ocean in the Mariana Trench, telling Gulf News in 2021, "It was an incredibly hostile environment. To travel to parts of the Challenger Deep where no human had ever been before was truly remarkable."

The Dubai-based businessman also circumnavigated the Earth by plane with the One More Orbit project and, last year, took a trip to space on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Harding shared his love for adventure with his son Giles, described as a "teen explorer" on his Instagram.

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he was a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. 

The Times described him as a maritime expert who was previously part of the French Navy. The 71-year-old was a bonafide Titanic specialist and has traveled to the wreckage 35 times before. Nargeolet served as the director of RMS Titanic, Inc., a company that researches, salvages and displays artifacts from the famed ship, per the outlet. 

Alongside fellow passenger Hamish Harding, he was a member of The Explorers Club, founded in 1904.

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The Titan

As Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—was a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

The company expressed its sympathies to the families of the victims. "These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate said in a statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated for 7 Years

2

Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Files for Divorce From Ali Krieger

3

Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Powerful Message on “Backlash"

4

Rebecca Loos Reacts to Commentary Amid Resurfaced David Beckham Claims

5

Brooke Burke Was Tempted to Have Affair With DWTS' Derek Hough