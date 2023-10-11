Tom Brady Reveals How His Kids Would React If He Unretired Again

Tom Brady isn't going to play with his family's emotions when it comes to whether he'd return to football.
After making it clear earlier this year that he's left the NFL "for good," the former quarterback revealed how his loved ones would react if he ever did decide to compete again.
"I can't tease that," Tom said on the Oct. 9 episode of his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray after guest Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson joked the athlete could make a video go viral simply by saying he's going back to the league. "My parents would call. My kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."
And while Tom—who shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan as well as kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen—agreed it could be a "smart" way to rack up millions of views, he reiterated, "He's not coming out of retirement."
Besides, the seven-time Super Bowl champion already played the retired-unretired game—with him announcing his decision to hang up his cleats in February 2022, only to change his mind a month later and play one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"You're only allowed one retirement, one un-retirement," he added, "and I've used it up."
Plus, Tom's schedule is pretty packed these days. In addition to running his businesses and getting ready to join Fox Sports broadcasting next year, the 46-year-old has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as well as become a team owner in the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship.
