Tom Brady Reveals How His Kids Would React If He Unretired Again

Watch : Tom Brady Shares 16th Birthday Tribute For Son Jack

Tom Brady isn't going to play with his family's emotions when it comes to whether he'd return to football.

After making it clear earlier this year that he's left the NFL "for good," the former quarterback revealed how his loved ones would react if he ever did decide to compete again.

"I can't tease that," Tom said on the Oct. 9 episode of his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray after guest Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson joked the athlete could make a video go viral simply by saying he's going back to the league. "My parents would call. My kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."

And while Tom—who shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan as well as kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen—agreed it could be a "smart" way to rack up millions of views, he reiterated, "He's not coming out of retirement."