Tom Brady Reveals How His Kids Would React If He Unretired Again

While Tom Brady previously made it clear he's retired "for good," the former quarterback recently revealed how his family would respond if he ever did return to the NFL.

Tom Brady isn't going to play with his family's emotions when it comes to whether he'd return to football.

After making it clear earlier this year that he's left the NFL "for good," the former quarterback revealed how his loved ones would react if he ever did decide to compete again.

"I can't tease that," Tom said on the Oct. 9 episode of his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray after guest Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson joked the athlete could make a video go viral simply by saying he's going back to the league. "My parents would call. My kids would call. They'd kill me. I wouldn't be around by tonight."

And while Tom—who shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan as well as kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen—agreed it could be a "smart" way to rack up millions of views, he reiterated, "He's not coming out of retirement."

Besides, the seven-time Super Bowl champion already played the retired-unretired game—with him announcing his decision to hang up his cleats in February 2022, only to change his mind a month later and play one last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"You're only allowed one retirement, one un-retirement," he added, "and I've used it up." 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Plus, Tom's schedule is pretty packed these days. In addition to running his businesses and getting ready to join Fox Sports broadcasting next year, the 46-year-old has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as well as become a team owner in the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship. 

Of course, Tom also stays busy as a father of three. To see some of his family photos from over the years, keep reading.

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Happy Birthday, Jack

Gisele Bündchen shared this family photo on Instagram on Tom Brady's son Jack's 14th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

While wearing his Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglasses, Tom celebrates his Super Bowl win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
V for Victory

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay quarterback celebrated with his daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Family Man

Tom snuggled with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex Bridget Moynahan), Vivian and Benjamin in this adorable photo snapped by Gisele on Father's Day.

Instagram
Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Instagram
XOXO

Gisele shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Tom giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Instagram
The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Instagram
Clowning Around

Tom lurked as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

As Tom geared up for another football season, he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Instagram
Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Instagram
Goofballs

Tom celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Instagram
Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has seven Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Instagram
Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Tom bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Instagram
Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Tom took a little break with his family, complete with burger time and selfies.

Instagram
Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Tom had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Instagram
Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including Gisele and oldest son Jack, second-born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017, writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Instagram
Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Instagram
Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Tom to teach his son more than just football. 

Instagram
Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Instagram
Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Tom brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Instagram
Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Instagram
Fan Club

Tom's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Instagram
Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

