Soccer Stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Break Up After Almost 4 Years of Marriage

Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are entering a new phase of their relationship, but they'll always remain on the same team for their kids.

The soccer stars—who are parents to Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 14 months—are going their separate ways after nearly four years of marriage. While the athletes have yet to publicly address their breakup, online court records obtained by E! News confirm Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali on Sept. 19 in Florida's Seminole County.

E! News has reached out to reps for both Ashlyn and Ali for comment and has not heard back.

News of the couple's split comes just over a year after they welcomed their second child, Ocean, via adoption. "We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with!" Ali, who is playing for Gotham FC before retiring after this season, wrote on Instagram in Aug. 2022. "Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."

While Ashlyn, who announced her retirement from professional soccer in 2022, noted in her own Instagram post at the time, "Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby.'"