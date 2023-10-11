Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Romance Rumors After Dinner Date With Leslie Bega

Watch : Will Mauricio Umansky Watch RHOBH Season 13? He Says...

Mauricio Umansky is addressing speculation about his love life amid his separation from wife of 27 years Kyle Richards.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted on a dinner date with actress Leslie Bega in L.A. last week, the real estate agent denied there's anything romantic going on between them.

"There's just nothing there," Mauricio exclusively told E! News after his Oct. 10 Dancing With the Stars performance (airing tonight on at 11 p.m. on E!). "This whole story is so crazy. There's nothing to talk about there."

As for one report claiming Leslie, who also works at Mauricio's real estate firm, is actually romancing his dad Eduardo Umansky? Once again, not true.

"She had tickets, she invited him, but that is not his girlfriend," the 53-year-old explained. "She works at The Agency."

Mauricio's mom Estella Sneider was actually the source of the speculation after she posted a photo from a dinner outing with her son, Leslie and Eduardo together after Mauricio's Oct. 3 DWTS performance.