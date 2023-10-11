Exclusive

Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Romance Rumors After Dinner Date With Leslie Bega

Mauricio Umansky is addressing speculation about his love life amid his separation from wife of 27 years Kyle Richards.

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted on a dinner date with actress Leslie Bega in L.A. last week, the real estate agent denied there's anything romantic going on between them.

"There's just nothing there," Mauricio exclusively told E! News after his Oct. 10 Dancing With the Stars performance (airing tonight on at 11 p.m. on E!). "This whole story is so crazy. There's nothing to talk about there."

As for one report claiming Leslie, who also works at Mauricio's real estate firm, is actually romancing his dad Eduardo Umansky? Once again, not true.

"She had tickets, she invited him, but that is not his girlfriend," the 53-year-old explained. "She works at The Agency."

Mauricio's mom Estella Sneider was actually the source of the speculation after she posted a photo from a dinner outing with her son, Leslie and Eduardo together after Mauricio's Oct. 3 DWTS performance.

"Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars," she captioned the Oct. 6 Instagram post. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"

Leslie, who has appeared in TV shows like The Sopranos and Head of the Class, shared her own behind-the-scenes snaps from the ABC competition series on Instagram, writing, "DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night."

And while Leslie wasn't in the audience for his most recent performance, Estella was there showing her son lots of love.

"My mom, she's just awesome," Mauricio told E!. "She loves me more than anything in the world. She's my biggest cheerleader and my biggest fan and she just keeps sending me love and energy."

ABC/Christopher Willard

Another person supporting him from the sidelines is Kyle, who was in the audience during his Sept. 26 Dancing debut. And as for where the Bravo stars—who shares kids Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15— stand today after confirming they were experiencing marriage troubles earlier this summer?

"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," he told E! News Oct. 3. "We're public figures and the reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle. We are not ready to throw in the towel. We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush."

Keep reading to relive Mauricio and Kyle's happier times as a family.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

