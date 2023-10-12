Last Call: The Best October Prime Day 2023 Deals to Shop While You Still Can

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've officially made it to the last day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but don't fret! Because you just made It on time to shop all the best Prime Day last-minute deals before the two-day sale officially ends. If you're scurrying around not knowing where to start, we've got your back besties. We've rounded up all the best products, ranging from tech to home to beauty, that are currently on super sale, and you definitely don't want to miss out on.
Save on top brands like Sunday Riley, Laneige, Bose, Color Wow, Dyson, and Apple—just to name a few. Now what are you waiting for? It's time to make the most of the final hours of Amazon's October Prime Day before the clock strikes midnight, and you'll have to wait for the next one in summer 2024. Scroll on down to find the best last-minute deals that are worthy of a spot in your cart.
Amazon October Prime Day 2023 Best Deals
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine can be beneficial for preventing sun damage, and improving the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne. That's why we're adding the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C serum to our carts. It's infused with advanced Vitamin C and golden turmeric for instant vibrance, radiance, and antioxidant defense.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $229 (originally $329)
COSRX Snail 96 Essence, $14 (originally $25)
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket, $25 (originally $50)
Amazon Echo, $55 (originally $100)
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $175 (originally $249)
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, $5 (originally $7)
Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $65 (originally $108)
Beats Studio Buds, $90 (originally $150)
Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water, $13 (originally $19)
KitchenAid KE199OHOBA Classic Multifunction Can Opener, $10 (originally $15)
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $470 (originally $720)
Color Wow Color Security Shampoo, $17 (originally $24)
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans, $43 (originally $80)
iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self Emptying Robot Vacuum,$350 (originally $600)
EltaMD UV Restore Face Sunscreen, $33 (originally $42)
Oral-B iO Series 5 Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush, $120 (originally $220)
CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set, $60 (originally $140)
Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30 (originally $46)
Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $35 (originally $50)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, $89 (originally $129)
Laneige Lip Sleeping mask, $16 (originally $24)
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $300 (originally $399)
What is Amazon October Prime Day?
Amazon October Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon October Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from October 10, 2023 through October 11, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon October Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
