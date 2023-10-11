Jada Pinkett Smith Shares How She Overcame Struggle With Suicidal Ideation

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Masking Her Past Problems

Jada Pinkett Smith is reflecting on her mental health journey.



The Girls Trip star, 52, recently opened up about her struggle with suicidal ideation, recalling a tough point she faced in her life more than a decade ago.

"When I turned 40, I was in so much pain," she told People in an interview published Oct. 11. "I couldn't figure a way out besides death. So, I made a plan."

As Jada—who shares kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, with Will Smith—explained, while she was "really living the dream" in the public eye over the years, she also faced a "massive" battle with depression, which included overwhelming thoughts.

"'Just kill yourself, you're not worth anything, you ain't s--t,'" Jada recalled. "I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn't want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide."

The Red Table Talk host revealed an impromptu conversation led to a new possibility, after friends of Jaden told her about the experience one of their dads had with an ayahuasca ceremony. (According to Healthline, ayahuasca is a type of brew made using ingredients with hallucinogenic properties.)