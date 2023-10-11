Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Secretly Separated for 7 Years

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing an update on the state of her marriage to Will Smith and revealed in a new interview with People that they had been separated for six years before the 2022 Oscars.

Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing where her marriage to Will Smith really stands.

In new interviews, the Girls Trip star said she has been separated from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum for seven years. While fans are just learning the news now, Jada confirmed to Today that she and Will have been apart since 2016. As for the reason they kept things quiet?

"Just not being ready not, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership," Jada told Hoda Kotb in an interview released Oct. 11. "In regards to how do we present that to people, you know, and we hadn't figure that out."

She also shed some light on what led them to part ways.

"Why it fractured, that's a lot of things," the actress added. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what the other person should be."

And while Jada said she considered divorce, she ultimately decided not to file.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Indeed, Jada indicated that they're still navigating their relationship. 

"We're still figuring it out," she also told People in a profile published Oct. 11. "We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us." 

 

 

photos
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Through the Years

Jada and Will had already been separated for six years the night of the 2022 Oscars, where he won the Best Actor trophy for his lead role in King Richard and slapped Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Jada's shaved head.

"I thought, 'This is a skit,'" Jada, who lives with alopecia, recalled to the magazine. "I was like, 'There's no way that Will hit him.' It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit."

Jada remembers asking her husband if he was OK after they were finally alone after the show, and she suggested he's still on his own journey.

"I'm going to be by his side," she added, "but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."

After the slap, Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years. He also apologized to Chris—calling the slap "unacceptable" and noting "there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." And Will made it clear that Jada "had nothing to do" with his actions.

David Livingston/Getty Images

As for Chris, he spoke about the slap during his 2023 Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage and said that "nobody was pickin' on" Jada. And while the Red Table Talk host has stayed relatively quiet on the incident, she previously expressed her hope "that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997 following his divorce from Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares 30-year-old son Trey Smith.

"Will called me up one day and said, 'Hit me when you get to L.A.' and then ... click. And I was like, 'Whoa. Okay,'" Jada told People. "And so when I got to L.A., I called him. I haven't been able to get rid of him since."

Over the years, the couple—who share kids Jaden Smith, 25, and Willow Smith, 22—have made headlines as they've navigated the ups and downs of their relationship, including what Jada called in 2020 her "entanglement" with August Alsina.

In addition to opening up to Today and People—with her also talking about her mental health journey and past suicidal ideations in the interview with the magazine—she's telling her story in her upcoming book Worthy, which debuts Oct. 17.

"At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories," a press release for the book previously obtained by People stated, "one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself."

To look back at Jada and Will's relationship through the years, keep reading.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Throwback!

Stunner in a blue outfit (dress?)! Will and Jada are all smiles at the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere in 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage
White hot

Have you ever seen anything more '90s glam than this? The couple poses together in 1997, the year they got married.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Baby bump alert

Jada is styling more than just a trendy silver coat in this 1998 red carpet photo: she's showing off her baby bump in a sleek black dress. Jaden Smith was born on July 8, 1998.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Suited up

Hats off to the couple who never cease to show up on a red carpet in style. Here they are together at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California in 2005.

Salvatore Laporta/Getty Images
Here comes the bride

Jada ignored the old superstition of never wearing to black to a wedding as she and Will head to Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's 2006 wedding in Rome, Italy.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Family affair

The kids are here in London, England with Will and Jada on the red carpet at The Karate Kid premiere in 2010.

Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Say cheese

Orange you glad to see this picture of Will and Jada together? The happy couple smiles in New York City in 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Oh Canada

Willow, Jaden, Will, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together in a family shot at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Glam in green

Jada dazzles in green as she and Will arrive at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016.

Instagram
Vacation mode

Everyone is all smiles for a family vacation after making a quick pit stop at the 2018 World Cup.

Instagram
Soft smiles

Will posts an Instagram tribute to wife Jada, acknowledging that they've been together for "HALF OUR LIVES!"

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

