Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Secretly Separated for 7 Years

Jada Pinkett Smith to Cover "Complicated" Will Smith Marriage in Book

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing where her marriage to Will Smith really stands.

In new interviews, the Girls Trip star said she has been separated from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum for seven years.

While fans are just learning the news now, Jada confirmed to Today that she and Will have been apart since 2016. As for the reason they kept things quiet?

"I think just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and in regards to how do we present that to people," Jada told Hoda Kotb in an interview released Oct. 11. "And we hadn't figure that out."

She also shed some light on what led them to part ways.

"Why it fractured, that's a lot of things," the actress added. "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

And while Jada said she considered divorce, she ultimately decided not to file.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she said. "We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise."