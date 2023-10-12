Taylor Swift Embraces a New Romantic Style at Eras Tour Movie Premiere Red Carpet

Taylor Swift looked gorgeous at the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, filling a blank space on the red carpet with her stunning style.

Taylor Swift's style will be remembered forever and always. 

The singer channeled her 1989 era in a delicate blue Oscar de la Renta dress during the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The "New Romantics" singer accessorized her red carpet look with a dazzling necklace, pale blue eye makeup, her signature red lip along and her 1989-era bob hairstyle (another nod to the release of her re-recorded version of the album out Oct. 27.)

Taylor wasn't the only one whose red carpet appearance hit different, as hundreds of fans were at The Grove shopping center for the debut of her concert movie, which opens in theaters Oct. 12—one day earlier than previously announced.

Although Taylor has recently been scoring headlines with her NFL outings in support of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, he didn't walk the red carpet with the 33-year-old and didn't appear to attend the movie premiere, which took place just one day before his team's home game against the Denver Broncos.

The football player has been clear about trying to protect their budding connection in light of their respective fame in sports and entertainment.

"What's real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives," Travis said on his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast last month. "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

He explained, "So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'Alright, nah' will have to be where I keep it."

And while he wasn't at the premiere, Travis was in the crowd in July when Taylor made a stop in Kansas City of her record-breaking concert series.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has reportedly already sold $100 million in advance ticket sales, will show footage of the spectacle during its North American leg, which wrapped in August before she picks back up in Argentina in November. 

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far," Taylor wrote on Instagram in August, "and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

And for fans wanting to get in the true stadium spirit, she added, "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

To see celebrities who attended the Eras Tour IRL, keep reading:

Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

