Taylor Swift Embraces a New Romantic Style at Eras Tour Movie Premiere Red Carpet

Taylor Swift's style will be remembered forever and always.

The singer channeled her 1989 era in a delicate blue Oscar de la Renta dress during the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. The "New Romantics" singer accessorized her red carpet look with a dazzling necklace, pale blue eye makeup, her signature red lip along and her 1989-era bob hairstyle (another nod to the release of her re-recorded version of the album out Oct. 27.)

Taylor wasn't the only one whose red carpet appearance hit different, as hundreds of fans were at The Grove shopping center for the debut of her concert movie, which opens in theaters Oct. 12—one day earlier than previously announced.

Although Taylor has recently been scoring headlines with her NFL outings in support of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, he didn't walk the red carpet with the 33-year-old and didn't appear to attend the movie premiere, which took place just one day before his team's home game against the Denver Broncos.