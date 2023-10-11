Details on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Next Movie After Barbie Revealed

Watch : Margot Robbie's HOTTEST Looks: From Harley Quinn to Barbie

This news is more than kenough.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will reunite once more on the big screen following the Barbie movie, as the pair is set to star in an Ocean's 11 prequel.

"I can't really say much," the prequel producer Josey McNamara told Games Radar Oct. 10. "But I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

This will mark the first project in the franchise since the 2018 film Ocean's 8—which featured Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna, to name a few. The prequel will occur in Monte Carlo in 1962 and be "glamorous," according to Vulture in June.

But the producer also hopes Ryan and Margot's reunion doesn't end with the Ocean's 11 prequel. "They're wonderful together," Josey said. "The more projects, even outside of that, we can have them do would be amazing."

Margot's production company LuckyChap Entertainment—which also worked on Barbie—is behind the new movie with Austin Powers' Jay Roach expected to direct, according to Games Radar.